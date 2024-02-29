Delhi Assembly: Kejriwal Says Delhi LG Threatened Officers To Stall Bus Marshal Scheme

As per PTI, there was no immediate reaction from the LG's office to the chief minister's claim.

During his speech in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal addressed the matter of removing civil defence volunteers who were serving as bus marshals in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. He stated that the scheme had been functioning effectively from 2015 to 2022.

Kejriwal reportedly said, "We formed the government in 2015 with a promise to ensure women's safety. We installed CCTV cameras in five years, street lights were installed at dark spots and buses were equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons and bus marshals were deployed. There are several instances of good work by bus marshals."