Delhi LG Nod To Proposal For Creating Post Of Investigation Director In Lokayukta Office

Giving more teeth to the Delhi Lokayukta, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has cleared a proposal for creating post of director (investigation) to help the anti-graft body's investigation requirements, officials said on Wednesday.

The office of Lokayukta in Delhi was "severely crippled" since its inception due to lack of staff for various purposes, including investigation and routine work, they said. The body mandated to look into complaints of corruption by public functionaries, has been without an investigation in-charge, apart from support staff like assistant and peon.

"Delhi LG V K Saxena has cleared the Lokayukta proposal for creation of the post of director (investigation), with sufficient seniority to head its investigative wing, apart from creating posts of assistants and peons necessary for its daily functioning," said a senior Delhi government officer.

Earlier, while clearing annual report of Lokayukta for tabling in Delhi Assembly, Saxena had advised the chief minister to address the needs of an ombudsman. The Lokayukta reports have successively been underlining that there were several "hurdles and hindrances" in its smooth and efficient functioning, including lack of adequate staff, the officials said.

Some of these obstacles were related to the "independence of the Lokayukta" due to lack of financial autonomy and sufficient staff, they said citing the reports. The Lokayukta had time and again pointed out the need for adequate manpower for investigative purposes. The body currently has an assistant director (investigation) to fulfil the requirements of investigation in corruption cases, the officials added.

