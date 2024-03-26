National

Delhi HC To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Tomorrow

The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy 'scam'.

Outlook Web Desk
PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced by ED at Rose Avenue Court last week Photo: PTI
The ED arrested AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in the Delhi excise or liquor policy case.

Allegations are that Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by AAP.

ALSO READ | Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ED Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin' Of Scam

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

BRS Leader K Kavitha was also arrested by the ED in the same case on March 15. A Delhi court on Tuesday sent K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

ED Calls Kejriwal 'Kingpin' Of Liquor Policy Scam

During a hearing last week, the ED called the Delhi chief minister 'kingpin' of the alleged scam, telling Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from 'South group' for contesting the Punjab elections, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who was appearing for the ED, told the court.

The law officer said the money trail showed that Rs 45 crore "kickback" used in Goa elections came from four hawala routes.

