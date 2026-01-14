Delhi Govt Receives 60 MLA Proposals for Foot Overbridges

The Delhi government has received 60 proposals from MLAs for constructing foot overbridges (FOBs) across the city, which have been forwarded to chief engineers for feasibility studies.
The PWD will conduct joint inspections with traffic police before placing proposals before its subway committee, after which tenders will be floated.
PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the move is part of a broader plan to reduce congestion, streamline traffic, and execute major infrastructure work during night hours to minimise disruption.
Last year, all MLAs received a letter from Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma asking for recommendations on how to address traffic congestion in their local communities.
In a written reply to Seemapuri MLA Veer Singh Dhingan during the most recent winter session of the Delhi Assembly, the government stated that 60 MLAs had submitted suggestions for the construction of FOBs, all of which had been sent to various chief engineers for additional consideration.
According to the proposals, some of the locations where FOBs are required are Azadpur Mandi Gate Number 5, near Crown Plaza on Gazipur Road, Andheria Mod, Chhatarpur Metro Station near Harcharan Bagh, TB Hospital Crossing, in front of Qutub Minar Gate, in front of JNU Gate, near Maujpur Chowk, at GTB Enclave in Nand Nagri, Rohini Sector-24 and near Nand Nagri depot.
"As per the process, the PWD will carry out joint inspections with traffic police officials of the locations shared by the MLAs, and then the matter will be considered by the subway committee of the PWD for further approval, after which tenders will be floated," a PWD official said.
Verma, who is in charge of a high-level group on traffic congestion that includes representatives from the PWD and traffic police, among others, had requested the local delegates to pinpoint potential flyover locations.
The PWD minister Verma established the committee in April of this year with a mandate to take concrete steps towards creating a long-term and sustainable solution for smooth road management in Delhi. The committee's goal is to streamline traffic and create a congestion-free road network, according to officials.
The PWD minister has instructed PWD officials to complete all significant infrastructure projects at night to lessen traffic interruptions brought on by construction.