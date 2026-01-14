Delhi Govt Receives 60 MLA Proposals for Foot Overbridges

The Delhi government on Wednesday said it has received 60 proposals from Delhi MLAs to construct footover bridges (FOBs) across the national capital to provide safety for pedestrians and reduce traffic congestion.



Last year, all MLAs received a letter from Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma asking for recommendations on how to address traffic congestion in their local communities.



In a written reply to Seemapuri MLA Veer Singh Dhingan during the most recent winter session of the Delhi Assembly, the government stated that 60 MLAs had submitted suggestions for the construction of FOBs, all of which had been sent to various chief engineers for additional consideration.