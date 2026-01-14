Delhi Govt Receives 60 MLA Proposals for Foot Overbridges

Suggestions aim to improve pedestrian safety and ease traffic congestion

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Govt Receives 60 MLA Proposals for Foot Overbridges
Delhi Govt Receives 60 MLA Proposals for Foot Overbridges Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Delhi government has received 60 proposals from MLAs for constructing foot overbridges (FOBs) across the city, which have been forwarded to chief engineers for feasibility studies.

  • The PWD will conduct joint inspections with traffic police before placing proposals before its subway committee, after which tenders will be floated.

  • PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the move is part of a broader plan to reduce congestion, streamline traffic, and execute major infrastructure work during night hours to minimise disruption.

The Delhi government on Wednesday said it has received 60 proposals from Delhi MLAs to construct footover bridges (FOBs) across the national capital to provide safety for pedestrians and reduce traffic congestion.

Last year, all MLAs received a letter from Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma asking for recommendations on how to address traffic congestion in their local communities.

In a written reply to Seemapuri MLA Veer Singh Dhingan during the most recent winter session of the Delhi Assembly, the government stated that 60 MLAs had submitted suggestions for the construction of FOBs, all of which had been sent to various chief engineers for additional consideration.

According to the proposals, some of the locations where FOBs are required are Azadpur Mandi Gate Number 5, near Crown Plaza on Gazipur Road, Andheria Mod, Chhatarpur Metro Station near Harcharan Bagh, TB Hospital Crossing, in front of Qutub Minar Gate, in front of JNU Gate, near Maujpur Chowk, at GTB Enclave in Nand Nagri, Rohini Sector-24 and near Nand Nagri depot.

"As per the process, the PWD will carry out joint inspections with traffic police officials of the locations shared by the MLAs, and then the matter will be considered by the subway committee of the PWD for further approval, after which tenders will be floated," a PWD official said.

Related Content
Related Content

Verma, who is in charge of a high-level group on traffic congestion that includes representatives from the PWD and traffic police, among others, had requested the local delegates to pinpoint potential flyover locations.

The PWD minister Verma established the committee in April of this year with a mandate to take concrete steps towards creating a long-term and sustainable solution for smooth road management in Delhi. The committee's goal is to streamline traffic and create a congestion-free road network, according to officials.

The PWD minister has instructed PWD officials to complete all significant infrastructure projects at night to lessen traffic interruptions brought on by construction.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Scores Fifty; Onus On Nitish Reddy For Strong Finish |IND 205/5 (41)

  2. Ayushi Soni: Gujarat Giants' Batter Becomes 1st-Ever Batter To Be Retired Out In WPL History

  3. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Special Shapes Mumbai Indians' Record Run Chase Against Gujarat Giants

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Pacer Ali Khan Alleges India Visa Rejection

  5. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  2. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  3. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Suffers Pre-Mature Exit; Kidambi Srikanth Defeats Mannepalli

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

  4. PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. BWF India Open Super 750: Mia Blichfeldt Slams Conditions At New Venue, BAI Refutes

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  3. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  4. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  5. Day In Pics: January 13, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Mass Protests And Imminent US Strike: Biggest Existential Challenge For Iran?

  2. Trump's New Tantrum: India Hit With 75 Per Cent Tariffs Over Iran Trade

  3. Australia Places India In ‘Highest-Risk’ Category For Student Visas

  4. Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

  5. Trump confirms attendance at WEF Davos as India prepares strong delegation

Latest Stories

  1. Kuki-Zo Groups Set Preconditions For Talks, Reiterate Demand For UT With Legislature Before Govt Formation

  2. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Dispute As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Damages

  6. UP Public Healthcare Set For AI-led Workflow As POCT Group Expands Digitisation

  7. Parasakthi Team Joins PM Narendra Modi In Celebrating Pongal 2026 In Delhi | Check Out Pics And Videos

  8. GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in