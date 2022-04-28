Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Delhi Government Gives Rs 1 Crore Each To Families Of Two Frontline Workers Who Died Of Covid

The Delhi government on Thursday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the families of two frontline workers who contracted COVID-19 on duty and died fighting it.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 12:50 pm

"Late Munish Devi died due to COVID-19 on duty. On the orders of Arvind Kejriwal, I met her family members today, gave them an honorarium of Rs 1 crore, and assured them of all help in the future," Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

Jain also provided a financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the family of Dr Mithilesh Kumar Singh who succumbed to the viral disease while working at a hospital.

"The nation will forever be indebted to him for his services," he said. In 2020, the Delhi government had announced that it would provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the families of all the frontline workers who contracted COVID-19 on duty and died.

Several frontline workers, including healthcare workers and police personnel, have received the financial assistance since the announcement.

