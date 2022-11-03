Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Government Extends Last Date To Apply For Power Subsidy To November 15

The Delhi government has decided to provide subsidies to only those consumers who apply for concession. Consumers receive a full subsidy on electricity consumption up to 200 units a month. Those consuming up to 400 units receive a 50 per cent subsidy.

Electricity Cut in Chandigarh
Delhi government extended last date to apply for power subsidy

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 6:49 pm

The Delhi government has extended the last date to apply for power subsidy to November 15, officials said on Thursday.

The last date to submit the applications, both online and offline, for subsidy on electricity provided by the government was originally set at October 31. Over 34 lakh of around 57 lakh consumers had applied for the subsidy by that date.

The Delhi government has decided to provide subsidies to only those consumers who apply for concession. Consumers receive a full subsidy on electricity consumption up to 200 units a month. Those consuming up to 400 units receive a 50 per cent subsidy.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Government Extends Last Date Apply Power Subsidy Concession Electricity Consumption
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments