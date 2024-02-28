National

Delhi: Girl ‘Raped’ By Her Friend Found Unconscious In Sagarpur, Had Befriended Accused On Social Media

Delhi: Both the victim and the accused are said to be minors, who had got to know each other on social media.

February 28, 2024

Delhi Police personnel on duty. | Photo: PTI
A minor girl was allegedly raped by her friend in Delhi after she had befriended the accused online through social media.

On Wednesday the victim was found in an unconscious state near Dabri Metro Station in Delhi's Sagarpur area, PTI reported.

The report quoting the victim’s statement said, she had fainted near the metro station on Tuesday.

Police had earlier said that she was beaten up and thrown there, the report mentioned.

The accused as per the report has been detained by Police. The accused is also said to be a minor.

"We got to know that she decided to meet her social media friend. Thereafter she was raped. The girl took a rickshaw to return to her home when she fainted near the metro station and received minor injuries," the report quoted a police officer as saying.

According to the report the victim had gone to her coaching class after which she met her friend who allegedly raped her.

Reportedly, some passersby took her to a hospital and informed her family members, the report mentioned.

Later, the victim narrated the ordeal to her family who then approached the police, it said.

