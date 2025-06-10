Delhi: Father, 2 Children Died After Jumping From Burning Building In Dwarka; Several Injured

A father and his two children couldn't survive their fall from the residential building in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 13 after it caught a massive fire on Tuesday morning. The fire that broke out in the eighth and ninth floors of a housing apartment and several people were also injured in the incident.
Visuals surfaced on social media and news sites of the building in Dwarka Sector 13's Sapath Society engulfed in flames with people below gathered in balconies and crying for help.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Firefighting operations were still underway, with over a dozen fire tenders deployed at the site.
Death And Injuries
According to police, two children (a boy and a girl, aged between 10 and 12) jumped from the balcony of the eighth floor to save themselves. Injured, they were rushed to Akash Hospital, where they were declared dead.
Later, their father, Yash Yadav, 35, also jumped from the same balcony. He was declared dead at IGI Hospital.
Two more people, Yadav's wife and his niece, were rushed to Akash Hospital with injuries. Yadav had flex board business, police said.
The family lives in a duplex on the top two floors of the building.
What Happened On Tuesday Morning
Police said the fire broke out in the eighth and ninth of the housing apartment located near MRV School.
According to the Delhi Fire Service, the department received a call about the blaze at 10.01 am.
Initially, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but as the magnitude of the fire became evident, more engines were deployed.
The fire could be seen from a long distance. Black smoke was billowing out of the upper floors, and flames were leaping out of the seventh-floor flat, a fire officer present at the spot said.
A police officer said, "all residents of the society have been evacuated, and all essential services such as electricity and PNG connections have been shut down."
DDA and MCD have been informed to assess the structural stability of the building, he said.
Residents who could rush out of the building prayed for the safety of those trapped inside.
People on the sixth floor were seen smashing windows.
Those who were on the lower floors managed to evacuate quickly. But those higher up had a harrowing time.
A local spoke to PTI and said, "We saw some residents trying to climb onto balconies and signal for help".