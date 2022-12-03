Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Delhi Dry Days: Little Impact On Liquor Sales In Bordering Noida

Delhi Dry Days: Little Impact On Liquor Sales In Bordering Noida

As a result of the municipal corporation elections on Sunday, liquor sales in Noida were hardly affected until Saturday evening.

Delhi Dry Days: Little Impact On Liquor Sales In Bordering Noida
Delhi Dry Days: Little Impact On Liquor Sales In Bordering Noida Representational Image

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 9:17 pm

There was hardly any impact on liquor sales in Noida till Saturday evening amid the implementation of dry days in Delhi due to the municipal corporation elections on Sunday, officials in Delhi said.

Usually, liquor vends in the border areas of Noida, and Uttar Pradesh, witnessing a rush of customers from Delhi during dry days in the national capital, given the porous borders of the two adjoining cities.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Excise officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said there are around 100 government-authorised liquor stores in Noida, of which around two dozen are located in areas near Delhi.

"Usually, during such situations, liquor vends in Noida witnessed a sudden spike in the number of customers from Delhi. However, nothing of that sort was seen today. The sales have been normal and no unusual rush has been reported so far," the officer told PTI.

He said statistics related to sales of liquor from stores in Noida from Friday to Sunday would be analysed on Monday and that might confirm if there has been any impact of Delhi's dry days on the excise revenue of Uttar Pradesh.

Elections to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are scheduled for Sunday. The counting of votes will be held on December 7.

Given the elections and vote count, Delhi's excise department had on December 1 banned sale liquor sales from 5.30 pm on December 2 (Friday) up to 5.30 pm on December 4 (Sunday).

The excise department also announced a dry day on December 7, according to an official notification.

