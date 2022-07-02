Delhi Court Rejects Mohammed Zubair's Bail Plea, Sends Him To 14-Day Judicial Custody: Police

Delhi Police on Saturday said a court here has dismissed the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and sent him to 14-day judicial custody in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. However, Zubair's lawyer Soutik Banerjee said no order has been pronounced yet.

According to a senior police official who did not wish to be identified, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria allowed its plea for 14-day remand. The police said the remand was necessary as further investigation was on. The police had produced Zubair before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation and urged it to send him to judicial remand, saying they might need his custodial interrogation later.

After the police application, Zubair had moved a bail application before the court.

(With PTI Inputs)