Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Court Rejects Mohammed Zubair's Bail Plea, Sends Him To 14-Day Judicial Custody: Police

According to a senior police official who did not wish to be identified, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria allowed its plea for 14-day remand. The police said the remand was necessary as further investigation was on.

undefined
Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 5:07 pm

Delhi Police on Saturday said a court here has dismissed the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and sent him to 14-day judicial custody in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. However, Zubair's lawyer Soutik Banerjee said no order has been pronounced yet.

According to a senior police official who did not wish to be identified, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria allowed its plea for 14-day remand. The police said the remand was necessary as further investigation was on. The police had produced Zubair before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation and urged it to send him to judicial remand, saying they might need his custodial interrogation later.

Related stories

Delhi Police Raids Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair’s Bengaluru Residence

Delhi Police Inspecting Financial Transactions Of Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair

Alt News Co-Founder Journalist Mohammad Zubair Produced Before Delhi Court

After the police application, Zubair had moved a bail application before the court. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Alt News Mohammed Zubair Judicial Custody Delhi Court Soutik Banerjee Delhi Police Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria Custodial Interrogation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early