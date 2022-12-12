Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Delhi Court Grants Seven-Day Interim Bail To Umar Khalid For Sister's Wedding

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted relief to Khalid from December 23 to 30. He has to surrender on December 30 and no extension can be granted, a court source told PTI.

Umar Khalid
A court here on Monday granted one-week interim bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid | Vijay Pandey/Outlook

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 7:19 pm

A court here on Monday granted one-week interim bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots, for attending his sister's wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted relief to Khalid from December 23 to 30. He has to surrender on December 30 and no extension can be granted, a court source told PTI. The detailed order is awaited. Khalid had moved an application seeking two weeks' interim bail -- from December 20 to January 3 -- for his sister's wedding.

Khalid was booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being a mastermind of the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020. He was discharged in a case related to the riots on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)

National Delhi Court Interim Bail Umar Khalid Sessions Judge Sister Wedding
