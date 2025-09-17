Delhi Car Crash: Court Extends Custody Of Woman Accused In Crash Till September 27

The court also directed that CCTV footage from the accident site be preserved after an application was filed by Kaur’s counsel.

The victim’s family has questioned why closer hospitals such as RR Hospital or RML Hospital were not chosen, arguing that timely treatment might have saved Singh’s life. Photo: X.com
- Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in the BMW crash case, until September 27.

- Kaur is charged with culpable homicide, rash driving, and evidence tampering after her car allegedly killed senior Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh and injured his wife.

- The victim’s family has questioned why she took him to a hospital 20 km away instead of closer ones

A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur, the woman accused in the BMW crash case, until September 27. The court passed the order while hearing arguments on her bail plea, which will be taken up again on September 20.

Kaur is accused of fatally injuring Navjot Singh, a 52-year-old senior Finance Ministry official, when her vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding with his wife, Sandeep Kaur, who was also injured.

According to her statement, Kaur said she panicked after the incident and drove the injured to GTB Nagar Hospital, about 20 km away, as her children were admitted there during COVID-19. She has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and tampering with evidence.

The victim’s family has questioned why closer hospitals such as RR Hospital or RML Hospital were not chosen, arguing that timely treatment might have saved Singh’s life.

