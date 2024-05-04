National

Unattended Bag Sparks Bomb Scare In Delhi; Bomb Squad Team On Spot

An unattended bag at N Block, Connaught Place sparked a bomb scare on Saturday. As per reports, the area has been cordoned off and a team from Delhi Police are on the spot.

An unattended bag at N Block, Connaught Place sparked a bomb scare on Saturday. A team from Delhi Police and the bomb squad are on the spot.

As per reports, the area has been cordoned off and the police is conducting an investigation into the matter.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.

Multiple Bomb Scares In Delhi

This bomb scare comes a day after the Delhi Police and National Security Guards conducted mock drills across the national capital. The drills were conducted at IGI airport, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station and DPS RK Puram on Friday and earlier today.

This mock drill was conducted days after nearly 200 schools across Delhi-NCR received hoax bomb threats.

