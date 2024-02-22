Congress, AAP Agree On 3:4 Seat-Sharing Deal For Delhi Lok Sabha Seats

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have reached a consensus on a seat-sharing alliance for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, according to sources on Thursday.
Both parties have settled on a four-three seat-sharing formula, with AAP set to contest four constituencies and Congress three.
According to The Indian Express report, a senior Congress leader has revealed that the agreement was solidified after AAP accepted the Congress' proposal to contest from one Lok Sabha seat of its choice and another suggested by the Congress.
The formal announcement of the alliance, including the finalized roster of contested seats, is expected to be made on Friday.
The Congress-AAP alliance is likely to secure the East and North West Lok Sabha seats regardless of the choice for the third seat it would contest, reportedly.
As per reports, the party's third seat would likely be selected from among the Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, or West Delhi Parliamentary constituencies.
A Congress leader told TIE, "We will assess the winnability of candidates proposed by both parties for the third seat; but it is mostly certain that the Congress will field its candidates from the East and North West Delhi Lok Sabha seats."
According to PTI, the AAP will field candidates from the South Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi seats, while the Congress will contest from the Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and North East Delhi constituencies.
All the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that the talks over the alliance were delayed and hinted at fresh developments in the next one or two days.
The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.