Congress, AAP Agree On 3:4 Seat-Sharing Deal For Delhi Lok Sabha Seats

According to PTI, the AAP will field candidates from the South Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi seats, while the Congress will contest from the Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and North East Delhi constituencies.

All the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that the talks over the alliance were delayed and hinted at fresh developments in the next one or two days.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.