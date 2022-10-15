Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Delay In Getting Justice Major Challenge Faced By People Of Country: PM Modi

"Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country," Modi said while also giving various suggestions to overcome the issue.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 11:40 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country.

In his video message aired at the inaugural session of the two-day "All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries" at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the 'Statue of Unity', Modi also said that laws should be written in lucid manner and in regional languages so that the poorest of the poor can understand them. 

"Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country," Modi said while also giving various suggestions to overcome the issue.

He said the speciality of Indian society is that for thousands of years, while walking on the path of development it also carried out internal reforms.

"Our society voluntarily got rid of obsolete laws, bad customs and traditions, as we know that if they become stereotypes they pose a hindrance to progress," Modi said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India Politics Justice Judicary Delay In Justice Pending Cases Narendra Modi Gujarat
