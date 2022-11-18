Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

DDCD Vice-chairman Jasmine Shah Restricted From Discharging Duties Following LG Order, say Officials

Delhi government think tank DDCD's vice-chairman Jasmine Shah has been restricted from discharging his duties and his office sealed while the facilities enjoyed by him have been withdrawn following an order by the LG, officials said Friday.

Delhi LG VK Saxena.(File photo)
Delhi LG VK Saxena.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 9:29 am

Delhi government think tank DDCD's vice-chairman Jasmine Shah has been restricted from discharging his duties and his office sealed while the facilities enjoyed by him have been withdrawn following an order by the LG, officials said Friday.

They said the process is on to withdraw his official vehicle and staff provided by the government.

The action came after BJP MP Parvesh Verma complained that Shah was "working as a spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party" even as he held the post of vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD).

The Planning Department of the Delhi government on Thursday issued an order, saying the lieutenant governor has ordered Shah to be restricted from functioning as vice-chairman of DDCD and from enjoying any privileges and facilities associated with it.

LG VK Saxena has also asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove  Shah from the post of DDCD vice-chairman over allegations of misusing his office for "political purposes", official sources said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Delhi Government LG VK Saxena The Planning Department Jasmine Shah BJP MP Parvesh Verma Arvind Kejriwal Dialogue And Development Commission Of Delhi (DDCD)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP