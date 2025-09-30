Day In Pics: September 30, 2025

People walk past open shops at a market during a four-hour relaxation in the curfew, in Leh.
India's Keerthika Jayachandran competes in Women's Shot Put F54 during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.
Commuters make their way amid rain in New Delhi.
India's Yogesh Kathuniya poses for a photograph as he wins silver in men's discus F56 event during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Yogesh Kathuniya competes in men’s discus F56 during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.
Monks offer prayers during the 'Kumari Puja' as part of Durga Puja celebrations at Belur Math in Howrah district, West Bengal.
Damaged portion a house where a blast occurred in Hassan district, Karnataka. The blast leaves a couple critically injured and their child with minor injuries, officials said.
People search for coins in the mud-ridden Sangam area after the waters of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers receded in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pays her last respects to late veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to late veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, at his residence, in New Delhi.