National

Day In Pics: September 30, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 30, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
4-hour relaxation in curfew in Leh
4-hour relaxation in curfew in Leh | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

People walk past open shops at a market during a four-hour relaxation in the curfew, in Leh.

2/10
World Para Athletics Championships 2025
World Para Athletics Championships 2025 | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's Keerthika Jayachandran competes in Women's Shot Put F54 during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.

3/10
Rain in Delhi
Rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Commuters make their way amid rain in New Delhi.

4/10
World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi
World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's Yogesh Kathuniya poses for a photograph as he wins silver in men's discus F56 event during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.

5/10
Yogesh Kathuniya during World Para Athletics Championships 2025
men’s discus F56 during World Para Athletics Championships 2025 | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's Yogesh Kathuniya competes in men’s discus F56 during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.

6/10
Kumari Puja in Howrah
Kumari Puja in Howrah | Photo: PTI

Monks offer prayers during the 'Kumari Puja' as part of Durga Puja celebrations at Belur Math in Howrah district, West Bengal.

7/10
Blast in Karnatakas Hassan house
Blast in Karnataka's Hassan house | Photo: PTI

Damaged portion a house where a blast occurred in Hassan district, Karnataka. The blast leaves a couple critically injured and their child with minor injuries, officials said.

8/10
People search for coins in the mud-ridden Sangam area
People search for coins in the mud-ridden Sangam area | Photo: PTI

People search for coins in the mud-ridden Sangam area after the waters of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers receded in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

9/10
BJP leader VK Malhotra passes away
BJP leader VK Malhotra passes away | Photo: @gupta_rekha/X via PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pays her last respects to late veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, in New Delhi.

10/10
BJP leader VK Malhotra passes away
BJP leader VK Malhotra passes away | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to late veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, at his residence, in New Delhi.

