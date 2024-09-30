National

Day In Pics: September 30, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 30, 2024

Protest against illegal construction of mosque | Photo: PTI

Members of Hindu organisations participate in a protest against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque, in Kullu district.

2/12
LJPs Samiksha Baithak in Patna
LJP's Samiksha Baithak in Patna | Photo: PTI

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan being garlanded during party's 'Samiksha Baithak', in Patna.

3/12
Congress Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra
Congress' Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra | Photo: PTI

Congress supporters during party leader and Leader of Oppostion in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's public meeting for Haryana Assembly elections, at Naraingarh, in Ambala district, Haryana.

4/12
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Zakir Hasan during the fourth day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur.

5/12
Weather: Floods in Bihar
Weather: Floods in Bihar | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation at a flood affected area, in Bihar's Supaul district.

6/12
Haryana polls: Deepender Singh Hooda campaigns
Haryana polls: Deepender Singh Hooda campaigns | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda waves to supporters as he arrives to address a public meeting in support of party candidate Naresh Selwal ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, at Uklana constituency in Hisar district, Haryana.

7/12
J&K polls: Preps for 3rd phase
J&K polls: Preps for 3rd phase | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Polling officials arrive at a polling station ahead of the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Gulmarg constituency of Baramulla district, J&K.

8/12
Mithun Chakraborty to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Mithun Chakraborty to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award | Photo: PTI

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty addresses a press conference after an announcement that he will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in Kolkata.

9/12
Rise in the level of Vishwamitri river
Rise in the level of Vishwamitri river | Photo: PTI

A submerged area after a rise in the level of Vishwamitri river inundated low-lying areas following heavy rainfall, in Vadodara.

10/12
Campaign for Haryana polls
Campaign for Haryana polls | Photo: PTI

Supporters gather during 'Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra', near Dosarka Chowk, Ambala.

11/12
Joint tactical exercise by Army and Air Force
Joint tactical exercise by Army and Air Force | Photo: PTI

Military personnel during the ‘Joint tactical exercise' conducted by Indian Army and Indian Air Force, in Tamulpur, Assam.

12/12
Jhala village, appreciated by Modi for cleanliness drive
Jhala village, appreciated by Modi for cleanliness drive | Photo: PTI

View of the Jhala village in the Uttarkashi district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts of residents of Jhala, a village near the India-China border, where the youth have launched a cleanliness drive called ‘Dhanyavaad Prakriti' (Thank You, Nature) during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

