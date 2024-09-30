Day In Pics: September 30, 2024

Members of Hindu organisations participate in a protest against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque, in Kullu district.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan being garlanded during party's 'Samiksha Baithak', in Patna.
Congress supporters during party leader and Leader of Oppostion in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's public meeting for Haryana Assembly elections, at Naraingarh, in Ambala district, Haryana.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Zakir Hasan during the fourth day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur.
NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation at a flood affected area, in Bihar's Supaul district.
Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda waves to supporters as he arrives to address a public meeting in support of party candidate Naresh Selwal ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, at Uklana constituency in Hisar district, Haryana.
Polling officials arrive at a polling station ahead of the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Gulmarg constituency of Baramulla district, J&K.
Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty addresses a press conference after an announcement that he will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in Kolkata.
A submerged area after a rise in the level of Vishwamitri river inundated low-lying areas following heavy rainfall, in Vadodara.
Supporters gather during 'Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra', near Dosarka Chowk, Ambala.
Military personnel during the ‘Joint tactical exercise' conducted by Indian Army and Indian Air Force, in Tamulpur, Assam.
View of the Jhala village in the Uttarkashi district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts of residents of Jhala, a village near the India-China border, where the youth have launched a cleanliness drive called ‘Dhanyavaad Prakriti' (Thank You, Nature) during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.