Day In Pics: September 28, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 28, 2025

Aftermath of Karur stampede
Aftermath of Karur stampede | Photo: PTI

Footwear and other belongings of people, who attended the rally of actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, lie on a road in the aftermath of a stampede during the rally, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu.

2/11
World Heart Day preps
World Heart Day preps | Photo: PTI

People hold banners in ‘Shikaras’ at Dal Lake on the eve of World Heart Day, in Srinagar.

3/11
CM Rekha flags off new DEVi buses
CM Rekha flags off new DEVi buses | Photo: @gupta_rekha/X via PTI

Union Minister of State for Road and Transport Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flag off new DEVi buses on the new routes across the Yamuna on the occasion of ‘Seva Pakhwada’, in New Delhi.

4/11
Funeral of Leh violence victim
Funeral of Leh violence victim | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Security personnel stand guard as mortal remains of 24-year-old Stanzin Namgyal, who was killed in violence during recent protests for Ladakh statehood, are being taken for his last rites amid curfew, in Leh.

5/11
BPF chief Mohiliary pays tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati
BPF chief Mohiliary pays tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hangrama Mohiliary, center, and other members of the party greets late singer Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Saikia, left, during a visit to pay tribute to the latter at his residence, in Guwahati.

6/11
TN Stampede: Security outside Vijays residence in Chennai
TN Stampede: Security outside Vijay's residence in Chennai | Photo: PTI

Police personnel stand guard outside actor and TVK chief Vijay's residence at Neelangarai, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. At least 40 people, including children, died in a stampede at the actor-politician’s rally in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai, on Saturday.

7/11
Release of Kerala Raj Bhavans quarterly magazine
Release of Kerala Raj Bhavan's quarterly magazine | Photo: PTI

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the release of the inaugural edition of 'Rajahams', the official quarterly magazine launched by the Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram.

8/11
Indian Street Premier League season 3 press meet
Indian Street Premier League season 3 press meet | Photo: PTI

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with Bollywood actor and Ahmedabad franchise owner Ajay Devgn during a press meet for the 3rd season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), in Mumbai.

9/11
CM Yogi in Balrampur
CM Yogi in Balrampur | Photo: Handout via PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits a stall during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various public welfare projects, in Balrampur district.

10/11
Anti-encroachment drive in Varanasi
Anti-encroachment drive in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

Aftermath of an anti-encroachment drive near Kachahari Chauraha, in Varanasi.

11/11
Aftermath of Karur stampede
Aftermath of Karur stampede | Photo: PTI

Aftermath of the stampede which occurred on Saturday, resulted in at least 39 fatalities, including 17 women and 9 children, in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

