National

Day In Pics: September 25 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 25, 2024

Security at Shahi Idgah Park | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard at the entrance of Shahi Idgah Park, at Sadar Bazar, in New Delhi. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to restrain the installation of a statue of ‘Maharani of Jhansi’ inside the Shahi Idgah Park.

2/17
Landslide in Sanjauli
Landslide in Sanjauli | Photo: PTI

A vehicle buried under the debris after landslide at Sanjauli, in Shimla.

3/17
Uttarakhand gov Gurmit Singh visits border
Uttarakhand gov Gurmit Singh visits border | Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh (retd) interacts with soldiers during a visit to a border area of ​​Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.

4/17
Deendayal Upadhyayas birth anniversary
Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary | Photo: PTI

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary.

5/17
Kejriwal campaigns in Haryana
Kejriwal campaigns in Haryana | Photo: PTI

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Hisar.

6/17
PM Modi in Sonipat
PM Modi in Sonipat | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Sonipat, Haryana.

7/17
Mehbooba Mufti campaigns for J&K polls
Mehbooba Mufti campaigns for J&K polls | Photo: PTI

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti speaks during a public meeting for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, at RS Pura in Jammu district.

8/17
BJP protest against Siddaramaiah
BJP protest against Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI

Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha raise solgans after they were detained by the police during a protest against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged MUDA scam, in Bengaluru.

9/17
TN CM felicitates Paris Parlympics medalists
TN CM felicitates Paris Parlympics medalists | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, state Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and others during the felicitation of Paris Paralympics medalists.

10/17
Rahul Gandhi in Jammu and Kashmir
Rahul Gandhi in Jammu and Kashmir | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with others during a public meeting amid the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.

11/17
Training programme for Tanzanian military in Maharashtra
Training programme for Tanzanian military in Maharashtra | Photo: PTI

Tanzania Peoples Defence Force (TPDF) personnel take part in a 12-week technical and tactical training programme conducted at the Mechanised Infantry Centre & School (MIC&S), in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

12/17
Second phase of J-K Assembly polls
Second phase of J-K Assembly polls | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate from Surankote constituency Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari poses for photos with others after casting vote during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

13/17
Rahul Gandhi in Jammu
Rahul Gandhi in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.

14/17
JD(S) protest against Karnataka CM
JD(S) protest against Karnataka CM | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

JD(S) workers raise slogans against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah during a protest demanding his resignation over MUDA scam, in Bengaluru,Karnataka.

15/17
Siddaramaiah supporters protest in Bengaluru
Siddaramaiah supporters protest in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Supporters of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah during a silent protest against BJP-JD(S) for their alleged conspiracy against the Chief Minister in the MUDA scam, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

16/17
JMC Heritage Acting Mayor takes charge
JMC Heritage Acting Mayor takes charge | Photo: PTI/Vishal Bhatnagar

Kusum Yadav being welcomed by party leaders and workers after taking her charge as a new JMC Heritage Acting Mayor, in Jaipur.

17/17
Diplomats from foreign missions at a pink polling station in Srinagar
Diplomats from foreign missions at a pink polling station in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Diplomats from foreign missions at a pink polling station to witness the voting during the second phase of J & K Assembly polls, in Srinagar.

