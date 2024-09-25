Day In Pics: September 25 2024

Security personnel stand guard at the entrance of Shahi Idgah Park, at Sadar Bazar, in New Delhi. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to restrain the installation of a statue of ‘Maharani of Jhansi’ inside the Shahi Idgah Park.
A vehicle buried under the debris after landslide at Sanjauli, in Shimla.
Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh (retd) interacts with soldiers during a visit to a border area of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Hisar.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti speaks during a public meeting for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, at RS Pura in Jammu district.
Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha raise solgans after they were detained by the police during a protest against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged MUDA scam, in Bengaluru.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, state Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and others during the felicitation of Paris Paralympics medalists.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with others during a public meeting amid the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.
Tanzania Peoples Defence Force (TPDF) personnel take part in a 12-week technical and tactical training programme conducted at the Mechanised Infantry Centre & School (MIC&S), in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.
BJP candidate from Surankote constituency Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari poses for photos with others after casting vote during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.
JD(S) workers raise slogans against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah during a protest demanding his resignation over MUDA scam, in Bengaluru,Karnataka.
Supporters of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah during a silent protest against BJP-JD(S) for their alleged conspiracy against the Chief Minister in the MUDA scam, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Kusum Yadav being welcomed by party leaders and workers after taking her charge as a new JMC Heritage Acting Mayor, in Jaipur.
Diplomats from foreign missions at a pink polling station to witness the voting during the second phase of J & K Assembly polls, in Srinagar.