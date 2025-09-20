National

Day In Pics: September 20, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 20, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
TVK founder Vijay
TVK founder Vijay's roadshow in TN's Nagapattinam | Photo: PTI

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay greets people during a public rally, in Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu.

2/9
PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat
PM Modi in Gujarat | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image received on Sept. 20, 2025, supporters hold a poster with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Samudra se Samruddhi' event at Gandhi Maidan, in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

3/9
Rail blockade by Kurmis underway in Jharkhand
Rail blockade by Kurmis underway in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI

Protestors under the banner of 'Adivasi Kurmi Samaj' walk on railway tracks during a rail blockade, demanding Scheduled Tribe status, at Muri railway station, in Ranchi district of Jharkhand.

4/9
Advocates protest in Meerut
Advocates protest in Meerut | Photo: PTI

Advocates stage a protest demanding a High Court bench in West Uttar Pradesh, in Meerut.

5/9
Doda: Security heightened after encounter
Doda: Security heightened after encounter | Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep vigil after a joint encounter of the Army and police forces with terrorists, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire on the joint search party of the Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Seoj Dhar forest border in the Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur and Bhaderwah in Doda on Friday evening.

6/9
Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threats
Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threats | Photo: PTI

A security guard keeps vigil outside Delhi Public School, Dwarka, after it received a bomb threat, in New Delhi. Multiple schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Saturday morning.

7/9
PM Modi in Gujarat
PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image received, Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the gathering during a roadshow, in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

8/9
Tribute to singer Zubeen Garg
Tribute to singer Zubeen Garg | Photo: PTI

Auto rickshaw drivers take part in a procession to pay tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, who died while scuba diving in Singapore, in Guwahati.

9/9
Vokkaliga community meeting on caste census
Vokkaliga community meeting on caste census | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, head of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, and others during a 'Vokkaliga' community meeting on caste census, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

