Day In Pics: September 20, 2025

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay greets people during a public rally, in Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu.
In this image received on Sept. 20, 2025, supporters hold a poster with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Samudra se Samruddhi' event at Gandhi Maidan, in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
Protestors under the banner of 'Adivasi Kurmi Samaj' walk on railway tracks during a rail blockade, demanding Scheduled Tribe status, at Muri railway station, in Ranchi district of Jharkhand.
Security personnel keep vigil after a joint encounter of the Army and police forces with terrorists, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire on the joint search party of the Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Seoj Dhar forest border in the Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur and Bhaderwah in Doda on Friday evening.
A security guard keeps vigil outside Delhi Public School, Dwarka, after it received a bomb threat, in New Delhi. Multiple schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Saturday morning.
In this image received, Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the gathering during a roadshow, in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
Auto rickshaw drivers take part in a procession to pay tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, who died while scuba diving in Singapore, in Guwahati.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, head of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, and others during a 'Vokkaliga' community meeting on caste census, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.