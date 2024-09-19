National

Day In Pics: September 19 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 19, 2024

BJP's manifesto for Haryana polls released Photo: PTI

Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and State BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli releases party's manifesto for the State Assembly elections, in Rohtak, Haryana.

1/10
Voting from home facility in Srinagar
Voting from home facility in Srinagar Photo: PTI

Poll official reach out to provide 'Home Voting' facility for people aged above 85 years and persons with disabilities, in Srinagar.

2/10
President in Ujjain
President in Ujjain Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu offers prayer at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

3/10
Economic Master Plan of Surat Economic Region
Economic Master Plan of Surat Economic Region Photo: PTI

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Paatil and others during the launch of Economic Master Plan (EMP) of Surat Economic Region (SER) G-HUB, in Surat.

4/10
Wagons of freight train derail in Mathura
Wagons of freight train derail in Mathura Photo: PTI

People walk past derailed wagons of a goods train, in Mathura. Twenty-five wagons of the train taking coal to the Suratgarh power plant derailed near Vrindavan on Wednesday, a senior official said.

5/10
CPI(M) youth leader at CBI office in doctor murder case
CPI(M) youth leader at CBI office in doctor murder case Photo: PTI

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) West Bengal Secretary Minakshi Mukherjee arrives to appear before the CBI in connection with its investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape & murder case, in Kolkata.

6/10
Mayawati at BSP office bearers meeting
Mayawati at BSP office bearers meeting Photo: PTI/Nand kumar

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati during a meeting of the party's office bearers, at the party office in Lucknow.

7/10
Voting from home facility in Srinagar
Voting from home facility in Srinagar Photo: PTI

An above 85-years old senior citizen shows her inked finger after casting her vote using 'Home Voting' facility, in Srinagar.

8/10
Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad
Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad Photo: PTI

Devotees participate in the Milad-un-Nabi procession, in Hyderabad.

9/10
Pitra Paksha in Gaya
Pitra Paksha in Gaya Photo: PTI

People perform 'pind daan' rituals for their ancestors at Pretshila Vedi during ongoing Pitra Paksha, in Gaya.

10/10
PM Modi campaigns in J-K
PM Modi campaigns in J-K Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by others during a public meeting ahead of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.

