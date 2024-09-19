Day In Pics: September 19 2024

Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and State BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli releases party's manifesto for the State Assembly elections, in Rohtak, Haryana.
Poll official reach out to provide 'Home Voting' facility for people aged above 85 years and persons with disabilities, in Srinagar.
President Droupadi Murmu offers prayer at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Paatil and others during the launch of Economic Master Plan (EMP) of Surat Economic Region (SER) G-HUB, in Surat.
People walk past derailed wagons of a goods train, in Mathura. Twenty-five wagons of the train taking coal to the Suratgarh power plant derailed near Vrindavan on Wednesday, a senior official said.
Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) West Bengal Secretary Minakshi Mukherjee arrives to appear before the CBI in connection with its investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape & murder case, in Kolkata.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati during a meeting of the party's office bearers, at the party office in Lucknow.
An above 85-years old senior citizen shows her inked finger after casting her vote using 'Home Voting' facility, in Srinagar.
Devotees participate in the Milad-un-Nabi procession, in Hyderabad.
People perform 'pind daan' rituals for their ancestors at Pretshila Vedi during ongoing Pitra Paksha, in Gaya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by others during a public meeting ahead of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.