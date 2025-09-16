Day In Pics: September 16, 2025

An NDRF personnel rescues a man stranded on an electric pole as a river flows in spate following a cloudburst, near Prem Nagar in .
Vehicles parked before being flagged off by Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and others, as part of BJPs 'Chalo Jeete Hai' campaign ahead of the state Assembly polls, in Patna.
People stand near damaged vehicles following a landslide triggered by heavy rains, in Shimla.
Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal and others flags off vehicles under the party's 'Chalo Jeete Hai' campaign, ahead of the state Assembly polls, in Patna.
Family members, security personnel and others during the funeral procession of victims who were killed in the recent anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Security personnel at the site after busting a terrorist hideout in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.
In this image taken on Sept. 15, 2025, India's GM Vaishali Rameshbabu poses with her trophy after winning the FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Vaishali made it to the women’s Candidates tournament after a hard-fought draw against former world champion Zhongyi Tan of China.
A school bus stuck on a damaged road after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.