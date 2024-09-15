National

Day In Pics: September 15, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 15, 2024

AAP workers meeting Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a party workers' meeting, in New Delhi.

1/13
Onam celebrations in Chikmagalur
Onam celebrations in Chikmagalur Photo: PTI

Malayali women celebrate 'Onam' with 'pookalam' (flower rangoli), in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.

2/13
Police officer Abhijit Mondal produced in court
Police officer Abhijit Mondal produced in court Photo: PTI

CBI officials take Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abhijit Mondal (L) to produce him in a court after his arrest in connection with the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident at CGO Complex, in Kolkata.

3/13
House collapsed in Meerut
House collapsed in Meerut Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway on the second day after a house collapsed, in Meerut.

4/13
Yechurys body donated to AIIMS
Yechury's body donated to AIIMS Photo: PTI

CPI(M) Polit Bureau members bid final farewell to Comrade Sitaram Yechury ahead of the donation of his body for research at AIIMS, in New Delhi.

5/13
Protest against Abhijit Mondal
Protest against Abhijit Mondal Photo: PTI

BJP workers protest against Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abhijit Mondal(unseen) while he was taken to court after his arrest in connection with the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident at CGO Complex, in Kolkata.

6/13
Brahmapur-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express
Brahmapur-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express Photo: PTI

An Odissi dancer performs during the inaugural run of the Brahmapur-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express, in Brahmapur.

7/13
New leaders join BJP in Jammu
New leaders join BJP in Jammu Photo: PTI

Prominent politicians join BJP in presence of Union Minister and BJP election incharge for J&K G Kishen Reddy, in Jammu.

8/13
Flag-off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express
Flag-off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express Photo: PTI

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the flag-off ceremony of six Vande Bharat Express trains, virtually inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, at Tatanagar in Jamshedpur.

9/13
Doctors protest in Siliguri
Doctors protest in Siliguri Photo: PTI

Junior and trainee doctors agitating over Kolkata RG Kar Medical College incident attend patients at an Abhaya Clinic, in Siliguri.

10/13
International Democracy Day in Bengaluru
International Democracy Day in Bengaluru Photo: PTI

Students dressed as BR Amedkar and Mahatma Gandhi take part in a human chain on Mysore Road, organised as part of 'International Democracy Day' celebrations, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

11/13
Lord Ganesh idol immersion
Lord Ganesh idol immersion Photo: PTI

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to immerse it into the River Tawi during the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Jammu.

12/13
Doctors protest in Kolkata
Doctors protest in Kolkata Photo: PTI

Doctors during the 6th day of their protest dharna over R G Kar Hospital incident, in front of the Swasthya Bhavan, in Kolkata.

13/13
PM Modi in Ranchi
PM Modi in Ranchi Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as he leaves for New Delhi, at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

