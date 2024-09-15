Day In Pics: September 15, 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a party workers' meeting, in New Delhi.
Malayali women celebrate 'Onam' with 'pookalam' (flower rangoli), in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.
CBI officials take Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abhijit Mondal (L) to produce him in a court after his arrest in connection with the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident at CGO Complex, in Kolkata.
Rescue operation underway on the second day after a house collapsed, in Meerut.
CPI(M) Polit Bureau members bid final farewell to Comrade Sitaram Yechury ahead of the donation of his body for research at AIIMS, in New Delhi.
BJP workers protest against Tala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abhijit Mondal(unseen) while he was taken to court after his arrest in connection with the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident at CGO Complex, in Kolkata.
An Odissi dancer performs during the inaugural run of the Brahmapur-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express, in Brahmapur.
Prominent politicians join BJP in presence of Union Minister and BJP election incharge for J&K G Kishen Reddy, in Jammu.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the flag-off ceremony of six Vande Bharat Express trains, virtually inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, at Tatanagar in Jamshedpur.
Junior and trainee doctors agitating over Kolkata RG Kar Medical College incident attend patients at an Abhaya Clinic, in Siliguri.
Students dressed as BR Amedkar and Mahatma Gandhi take part in a human chain on Mysore Road, organised as part of 'International Democracy Day' celebrations, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to immerse it into the River Tawi during the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Jammu.
Doctors during the 6th day of their protest dharna over R G Kar Hospital incident, in front of the Swasthya Bhavan, in Kolkata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as he leaves for New Delhi, at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, Jharkhand.