Day In Pics: September 12, 2024

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, upon his arrival at the Airport, in Srinagar. Rashid, came out of Tihar jail on Wednesday after being given interim bail by a special court ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.
People under the banner of All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) stage a protest over alleged atrocities on minorities in Assam and other issues, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
BJP MP Anurag Thakur with party candidate Yudhvir Sethi during the latter's nomination rally for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, at Shinde's residence in Mumbai.
Representatives of Masjid committee submit a memorandum to the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupender Kumar Attri over the alleged illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli in Shimla.
Shops closed in a market area in view of the 'bandh' called by traders to protest the police action during an agitation demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque on Wednesday, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla.