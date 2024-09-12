National

Day In Pics: September 12, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 12, 2024

J-K polls: Engineer Rashid reaches Srinagar Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, upon his arrival at the Airport, in Srinagar. Rashid, came out of Tihar jail on Wednesday after being given interim bail by a special court ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

1/5
All Assam Minorities Students Union protest at Jantar Mantar
All Assam Minorities Students Union protest at Jantar Mantar Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

People under the banner of All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) stage a protest over alleged atrocities on minorities in Assam and other issues, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

2/5
J-K polls: BJPs Yudhvir Sethi files nomination
J-K polls: BJP's Yudhvir Sethi files nomination Photo: PTI

BJP MP Anurag Thakur with party candidate Yudhvir Sethi during the latter's nomination rally for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.

3/5
Assam CM at Shindes residence
Assam CM at Shinde's residence Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, at Shinde's residence in Mumbai.

4/5
Mosque dispute: Masjid committee submit memorandum
Mosque dispute: Masjid committee submit memorandum Photo: PTI

Representatives of Masjid committee submit a memorandum to the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupender Kumar Attri over the alleged illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli in Shimla.

5/5
Mosque dispute: Markets shut in Shimla
Mosque dispute: Markets shut in Shimla Photo: PTI

Shops closed in a market area in view of the 'bandh' called by traders to protest the police action during an agitation demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque on Wednesday, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla.

