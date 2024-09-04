Day In Pics: September 04, 2024

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Ramban, Jammu.
Activists of Welfare Party of India burn an effigy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during their protest demanding his resignation over serious allegations against M.R. Ajith Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, in Thiruvananthapuram.
India A team players Akash Deep(C), Tilak Verma and Tanush Kotian during a practice session ahead of Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
A flooded locality following rise in the water level of the Kim river, in Surat.
NDRF teams rescue children from a flood affected area in Andhra Pradesh.
Huge amount of water flows from the Ayad river to Udai Sagar after heavy rains for the last two days, in Udaipur.
Pichola lake overflows after heavy rains for the last two days, in Udaipur.
Security personnel shift the mortal remains of the Naxals, killed in an encounter with security forces, to a government hospital, in Dantewada district. Nine Naxalites, including six women, were killed in the encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, according to officials.
Houses and major portions of National Highway-29, connecting Kohima with commercial hub Dimapur, damaged after heavy rainfall, in Chumoukedima district of Nagaland. One person died and several others were reported missing in the tragedy, according to officials.
A breathtaking performance by the Sarang display team of the Indian Air Force on the inaugural day of the Egypt International Airshow being held at El Alamein International Airport, El Dabaa.
Passengers wait near a bus during Day 2 of the strike by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees for salary hike and other demands, in Pune.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects the expansion work of Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, in Patna.
Punjab Football Club Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis (L) with captain Luca Majcen (2nd L) and players Mushaga Bakenga and Vinit Rai (R) during Indian Super League 2024-25 Media Day, in Kolkata.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Ramban, Jammu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of Indian community upon his arrival, in Singapore.