Day In Pics: September 04, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 04, 2024

Rahul Gandhi campaigns in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Ramban, Jammu.

Protest in Kerala
Protest in Kerala | Photo: PTI

Activists of Welfare Party of India burn an effigy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during their protest demanding his resignation over serious allegations against M.R. Ajith Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Duleep Trophy: Players at practice session
Duleep Trophy: Players at practice session | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

India A team players Akash Deep(C), Tilak Verma and Tanush Kotian during a practice session ahead of Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Flood in Surat
Flood in Surat | Photo: PTI

A flooded locality following rise in the water level of the Kim river, in Surat.

PM Modi in Brunei
PM Modi in Brunei | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah during a meeting, in Brunei.

Rescue work in flood-hit Andhra
Rescue work in flood-hit Andhra | Photo: PTI

NDRF teams rescue children from a flood affected area in Andhra Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia
Rahul Gandhi with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia | Photo: PTI

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi.

Swollen Ayad river after rains
Swollen Ayad river after rains | Photo: PTI

Huge amount of water flows from the Ayad river to Udai Sagar after heavy rains for the last two days, in Udaipur.

Overflowing Pichola Lake
Overflowing Pichola Lake | Photo: PTI

Pichola lake overflows after heavy rains for the last two days, in Udaipur.

Mortal remains of Naxals killed in encounter
Mortal remains of Naxals killed in encounter | Photo: PTI

Security personnel shift the mortal remains of the Naxals, killed in an encounter with security forces, to a government hospital, in Dantewada district. Nine Naxalites, including six women, were killed in the encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, according to officials.

Weather: Heavy rainfall in Nagaland
Weather: Heavy rainfall in Nagaland | Photo: PTI

Houses and major portions of National Highway-29, connecting Kohima with commercial hub Dimapur, damaged after heavy rainfall, in Chumoukedima district of Nagaland. One person died and several others were reported missing in the tragedy, according to officials.

Egypt International Airshow
Egypt International Airshow | Photo: PTI

A breathtaking performance by the Sarang display team of the Indian Air Force on the inaugural day of the Egypt International Airshow being held at El Alamein International Airport, El Dabaa.

Day 2 of MSRTC employees strike
Day 2 of MSRTC employees' strike | Photo: PTI

Passengers wait near a bus during Day 2 of the strike by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees for salary hike and other demands, in Pune.

Nitish Kumar inspects airport expansion work
Nitish Kumar inspects airport expansion work | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects the expansion work of Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, in Patna.

Indian Super League 2024-25 Media Day
Indian Super League 2024-25 Media Day | Photo: PTI

Punjab Football Club Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis (L) with captain Luca Majcen (2nd L) and players Mushaga Bakenga and Vinit Rai (R) during Indian Super League 2024-25 Media Day, in Kolkata.

J & K Polls: Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Ramban, Jammu
J & K Polls: Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Ramban, Jammu | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Ramban, Jammu.

PM Modi in Singapore
PM Modi in Singapore | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of Indian community upon his arrival, in Singapore.

