Day In Pics: September 02, 2024

Workers of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shout slogans during nomination filing of party candidate Zuhaib Yousuf Mir from Lal Chowk constituency for the upcoming J&K assembly elections, in Srinagar.
An injured woman being treated at a hospital after a house collapsed in Nai Basti area in Mathura district. Half a dozen family members were buried under the debris, resulting in one child's death and injuries to four others.
BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb, senior party leader Arun Singh (2R) with Haryana BJP Chief Mohan Lal and Sanjay Kablana who joined the party, at BJP HQ in New Delhi.
A portion of Nanda Ki Chowki road washed away after heavy rains, in Dehradun.
Devotees gather to take holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, in Haridwar.
An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Nadia.
Security personnel stand guard at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan during raids by the Enforcement Directorate, in New Delhi.
Police personnel shift injured to a hospital after suspected Kuki militants attacked Koutruk villagers, in Imphal. Two people were killed and nine others were injured in the attack.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party leaders KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera arrives at party HQ, in New Delhi.
Rashtriya Janta Dal Farmers Cell activists during Raj Bhavan March, in Patna.
Security personnel conduct a search operation after an army sentry opened fire on observing suspicious movement outside a camp, in Jammu.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during a CEC meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, at party HQ in New Delhi.
Kerala Assembly Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty and MP Shafi Parambil during a protest organised by United Democratic Front (UDF) over Hema Committee report, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the flood affected areas. Naidu visited Krishna Lanka and Jakkampudi areas.