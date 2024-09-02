National

Day In Pics: September 02, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 02, 2024

PDP's Zuhaib Mir files nomination for J&K polls | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Workers of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shout slogans during nomination filing of party candidate Zuhaib Yousuf Mir from Lal Chowk constituency for the upcoming J&K assembly elections, in Srinagar.

2/14
House collapse in Mathura
House collapse in Mathura | Photo: PTI

An injured woman being treated at a hospital after a house collapsed in Nai Basti area in Mathura district. Half a dozen family members were buried under the debris, resulting in one child's death and injuries to four others.

3/14
Devender Babli, Sunil Sangwan, Sanjay Kablana join BJP
Devender Babli, Sunil Sangwan, Sanjay Kablana join BJP | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb, senior party leader Arun Singh (2R) with Haryana BJP Chief Mohan Lal and Sanjay Kablana who joined the party, at BJP HQ in New Delhi.

4/14
Heavy rains in Dehradun
Heavy rains in Dehradun | Photo: PTI

A portion of Nanda Ki Chowki road washed away after heavy rains, in Dehradun.

5/14
Somvati Amavasya bath: Devotees in Haridwar
Somvati Amavasya bath: Devotees in Haridwar | Photo: PTI

Devotees gather to take holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, in Haridwar.

6/14
Ganesh Chaturthi preparations
Ganesh Chaturthi preparations | Photo: PTI

An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Nadia.

7/14
ED raids Amanatullah Khans premises
ED raids Amanatullah Khan's premises | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan during raids by the Enforcement Directorate, in New Delhi.

8/14
Kuki militants attack in Manipur
Kuki militants' attack in Manipur | Photo: PTI

Police personnel shift injured to a hospital after suspected Kuki militants attacked Koutruk villagers, in Imphal. Two people were killed and nine others were injured in the attack.

9/14
RAGA at Congress HQ
RAGA at Congress HQ RAGA at Congress HQ

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party leaders KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera arrives at party HQ, in New Delhi.

10/14
Rashtriya Janta Dal Farmers Cell protest
Rashtriya Janta Dal Farmers Cell protest | Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Janta Dal Farmers Cell activists during Raj Bhavan March, in Patna.

11/14
Search ops after army sentry opened fire
Search ops after army sentry opened fire | Photo: PTI

Security personnel conduct a search operation after an army sentry opened fire on observing suspicious movement outside a camp, in Jammu.

12/14
Congress meeting on J&K
Congress meeting on J&K | Photo: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during a CEC meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, at party HQ in New Delhi.

13/14
UDF protest over Hema Committee report
UDF protest over Hema Committee report | Photo: PTI

Kerala Assembly Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty and MP Shafi Parambil during a protest organised by United Democratic Front (UDF) over Hema Committee report, in Thiruvananthapuram.

14/14
Naidu visits flood hit areas
Naidu visits flood hit areas | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the flood affected areas. Naidu visited Krishna Lanka and Jakkampudi areas.

