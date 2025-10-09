Day In Pics: October 09, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a delegation-level meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in Mumbai.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporters during an event on party founder Kanshi Ram's death anniversary, in Lucknow.
Commuters at CSMT Metro Station after the inauguration of Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unseen, on Wednesday, in Mumbai.
Election officials attend a training session ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.
Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi being received on his arrival, in New Delhi.
Debris scattered around after two scooters exploded seconds apart on Wednesday in the congested Mishri Bazar near the Markaz mosque, in Kanpur. Eight people were injured in the incident.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (centre) with Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) during a meeting, in Canberra, Australia.
Devotees gather to offer prayers at Kedarnath Dham with snow-covered mountains in the background, in Rudraprayag.
Students light candles as they pay tribute to industrialist Ratan Tata on his death anniversary, in Surat.
An artisan prepares ‘diyas’, earthen lamps, amid preparations for the ‘Diwali’ festival, in Gurugram.