Day In Pics: October 09, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 09, 2025

PM Modi with UK PM Keir Starmer
PM Modi with UK PM Keir Starmer | Photo: @NarendraModi via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a delegation-level meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in Mumbai.

Kashi Rams death anniversary event in Lucknow
Kashi Ram's death anniversary event in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporters during an event on party founder Kanshi Ram's death anniversary, in Lucknow.

Nirmala Sitharaman at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple
Nirmala Sitharaman at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple | Photo: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust via PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her visit to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya.

Mumbai Metro Line-3 becomes completely operational
Mumbai Metro Line-3 becomes completely operational | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Commuters at CSMT Metro Station after the inauguration of Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unseen, on Wednesday, in Mumbai.

Bihar Elections: Training programme
Bihar Elections: Training programme | Photo: PTI

Election officials attend a training session ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.

Afghanistan FM Muttaqi in New Delhi
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi in New Delhi | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi being received on his arrival, in New Delhi.

8 injured in scooters explosion in Kanpur
8 injured in scooters explosion in Kanpur | Photo: PTI

Debris scattered around after two scooters exploded seconds apart on Wednesday in the congested Mishri Bazar near the Markaz mosque, in Kanpur. Eight people were injured in the incident.

Rajnath Singh in Australia
Rajnath Singh in Australia | Photo: @rajnathsingh/X via PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (centre) with Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) during a meeting, in Canberra, Australia.

Snow in Rudraprayag
Snow in Rudraprayag | Photo: PTI

Devotees gather to offer prayers at Kedarnath Dham with snow-covered mountains in the background, in Rudraprayag.

Ratan Tatas death anniversary
Ratan Tata's death anniversary | Photo: PTI

Students light candles as they pay tribute to industrialist Ratan Tata on his death anniversary, in Surat.

Diwali festival preparations
Diwali festival preparations | Photo: PTI

An artisan prepares ‘diyas’, earthen lamps, amid preparations for the ‘Diwali’ festival, in Gurugram.

