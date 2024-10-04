Day In Pics: October 04, 2024

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with his wife and parents leaves CM residence days after resigning from the chief minister's post, in New Delhi.
People gather near a damaged truck after it collided with a tractor trolley carrying labourers, in Mirzapur district. At least ten people were killed and three injured in the accident.
Police personnel investigate after four members of a family were shot dead at their home, in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.
Packers and movers arrive at former Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines area, in New Delhi.
An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Nadia district, West Bengal.
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita Kejriwal leave after vacating the official residence at Civil Lines area, in New Delhi.
Peple wait to collect medicines at the Out Patient Department (OPD) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as junior doctors continue 'cease work' as part of their protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers celebrate after the Cabinet approved conferring status of Classical Language to Marathi, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Navi Mumbai.
Polling officials leave for their their respective polling stations on the eve of the Haryana Assembly elections, in Faridabad district.
An aerial view of houses at a flood-affected area, in Darbhanga district.
Maharashtra assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and others being rescued from the safety nets after they jumped off the third floor of the Mantralaya building, in Mumbai.
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal (C) and other family members being welcomed by AAP MP Ashok Mittal (R) at the latter’s official residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road, in New Delhi. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road residence to move to his new address in the Lutyens' Zone.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma offers prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple during Navratri festival celebrations, in Banswara, Rajasthan.