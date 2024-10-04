National

Day In Pics: October 04, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 04, 2024

Kejriwal leaves CM residence | Photo: PTI

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with his wife and parents leaves CM residence days after resigning from the chief minister's post, in New Delhi.

10 killed in road crash in UPs Mirzapur
10 killed in road crash in UP's Mirzapur | Photo: PTI
People gather near a damaged truck after it collided with a tractor trolley carrying labourers, in Mirzapur district. At least ten people were killed and three injured in the accident.

Kiren Rijiju in Nagpur
Kiren Rijiju in Nagpur | Photo: PTI
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju pays obeisance at the Deeksha Bhoomi, in Nagpur.

Four members of a family were shot dead in Amethi
Four members of a family were shot dead in Amethi | Photo: PTI
Police personnel investigate after four members of a family were shot dead at their home, in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Movers and packers reach Kejriwals residence
Movers and packers reach Kejriwal's residence | Photo: PTI
Packers and movers arrive at former Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines area, in New Delhi.

UP CM feeds cows in Gorakhpur
UP CM feeds cows in Gorakhpur | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeds cows at a cowshed, in Gorakhpur.

Preps for Durga Puja festival in WB
Preps for Durga Puja festival in WB | Photo: PTI
An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Nadia district, West Bengal.

Kejriwal vacates CM residence
Kejriwal vacates CM residence | Photo: PTI
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita Kejriwal leave after vacating the official residence at Civil Lines area, in New Delhi.

Junior doctors continue cease work in Kolkata
Junior doctors continue 'cease work' in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
Peple wait to collect medicines at the Out Patient Department (OPD) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as junior doctors continue 'cease work' as part of their protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

Classical Language status to Marathi celebration
Classical Language status to Marathi celebration | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers celebrate after the Cabinet approved conferring status of Classical Language to Marathi, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Navi Mumbai.

Preps for Haryana Assembly polls
Preps for Haryana Assembly polls | Photo: PTI
Polling officials leave for their their respective polling stations on the eve of the Haryana Assembly elections, in Faridabad district.

Floods in Bihar
Floods in Bihar | Photo: PTI
An aerial view of houses at a flood-affected area, in Darbhanga district.

Maha Assembly Dy Speaker jump onto safety nets at Mantralaya
Maha Assembly Dy Speaker jump onto safety nets at Mantralaya | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and others being rescued from the safety nets after they jumped off the third floor of the Mantralaya building, in Mumbai.

Kejriwal moves to Ashok Mittals official bungalow
Kejriwal moves to Ashok Mittal's official bungalow | Photo: PTI
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal (C) and other family members being welcomed by AAP MP Ashok Mittal (R) at the latter’s official residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road, in New Delhi. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road residence to move to his new address in the Lutyens' Zone.

Rajasthan CM at Tripura Sundari Temple
Rajasthan CM at Tripura Sundari Temple | Photo: PTI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma offers prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple during Navratri festival celebrations, in Banswara, Rajasthan.

