National

Day In Pics: November 21, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 21, 2024

BJP protest against Kejriwal
BJP protest against Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

BJP leaders and workers stage a protest against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, alleging the use of 'extravagant luxurious items' for the renovation of the official bungalow that was earlier occupied by him as Delhi chief minister, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi in Guyana | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders from the Caribbean partner countries during a group photo at the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit, in Georgetown, Guyana.

Security in different parts of Manipur
Security in different parts of Manipur | Photo: PTI
Security personnel during a search operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur.

Rajkummar Rao
International Film Festival of India | Photo: PTI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant felicitates Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao during the opening ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Goa.

Kedarnath Assembly bypoll
Kedarnath Assembly bypoll | Photo: PTI
Polling officials with sealed EVMs and other election material reach the collection center at Agastyamuni Krida Ground before the counting of votes for the Kedarnath Assembly constituency bypoll, in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.

