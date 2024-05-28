Day In Pics: May 28, 2024

A passenger being evacuated through the emergency door of the Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight that received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.Cyclone Remal aftermath
A tree uprooted due to the landfall of Cyclone Remal blocks a road, in Guwahati.
A damaged bus that collided with another on the Ring Road in Nauroji Nagar, in New Delhi.
A man holding umbrella crosses a road as it rains after the landfall of the Cyclone Remal, in Nagaon district of Assam.
Boats and ferries halt at the bank of River Brahmaputra after the cancellation of the ferry service due to landfall of Cyclone Remal, in Guwahati
IAS officer Manish Ranjan arrives at the Zonal office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) following summons issued to him in the tender commission scam case related to Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Alamgir Alam, in Ranchi.
Family members of Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Alamgir Alam leave the zonal headquarter of Enforcement Directorate (ED) after meeting him, in Ranchi.
A pilot slides down from the Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight that received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.
Vehicles requisitioned for the last phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections stand parked at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna.
Vehicles move through a flooded street during rain, in Kochi.
Smoke billows from a forest fire, in Shimla.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during an interaction with traders, in Ludhiana.
A fire extinguishing vehicle of the municipal council being used to sprinkle water on a road to provide relief from the scorching sun during a hot summer day, in Beawar.