National

Day In Pics: May 28, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 28, 2024

Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound flight at Delhi airport | Photo: PTI

A passenger being evacuated through the emergency door of the Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight that received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.Cyclone Remal aftermath

A tree uprooted due to the landfall of Cyclone Remal blocks a road, in Guwahati.

| Photo: PTI

Buses collide in Delhi
Buses collide in Delhi | Photo: PTI

A damaged bus that collided with another on the Ring Road in Nauroji Nagar, in New Delhi.

Cyclone Remal: Rains in Nagaon
Cyclone Remal: Rains in Nagaon | Photo: PTI

A man holding umbrella crosses a road as it rains after the landfall of the Cyclone Remal, in Nagaon district of Assam.

Cyclone Remal aftermath: Ferry service cancelled in Guwahati
Cyclone Remal aftermath: Ferry service cancelled in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Boats and ferries halt at the bank of River Brahmaputra after the cancellation of the ferry service due to landfall of Cyclone Remal, in Guwahati

IAS officer Manish Ranjan appears before ED
IAS officer Manish Ranjan appears before ED | Photo: PTI

IAS officer Manish Ranjan arrives at the Zonal office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) following summons issued to him in the tender commission scam case related to Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Alamgir Alam, in Ranchi.

PM campaigns in Jharkhand
PM campaigns in Jharkhand Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Dumka district.

Alamgir Alams family
Alamgir Alam's family | Photo: PTI

Family members of Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Alamgir Alam leave the zonal headquarter of Enforcement Directorate (ED) after meeting him, in Ranchi.

Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound flight at Delhi airport
Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound flight at Delhi airport | Photo: PTI

A pilot slides down from the Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight that received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

Preparations for last phase of LS polls
Preparations for last phase of LS polls | Photo: PTI

Vehicles requisitioned for the last phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections stand parked at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna.

Weather: Rain in Kochi
Weather: Rain in Kochi | Photo: PTI

Vehicles move through a flooded street during rain, in Kochi.

Shimla forest fire
Shimla forest fire | Photo: PTI

Smoke billows from a forest fire, in Shimla.

Kejriwal in Ludhiana
Kejriwal in Ludhiana | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during an interaction with traders, in Ludhiana.

Weather: Hot day in Beawar
Weather: Hot day in Beawar | Photo: PTI

A fire extinguishing vehicle of the municipal council being used to sprinkle water on a road to provide relief from the scorching sun during a hot summer day, in Beawar.

