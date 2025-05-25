Day In Pics: May 25, 2025

A car moves on the waterlogged service road along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after heavy rainfall, in Gurugram.
Vehicles stuck in debris following flash floods triggered by heavy rains, at Jagatkhana in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.
Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a building, at Mangla Haat in Howrah, West Bengal.
Security personnel deployed to stop people marching towards Raj Bhavan in protest over alleged removal of the Manipur state's name from a government bus, in Imphal.
Youngsters cool off in a swimming pool during a hot summer day, in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.
A man takes a horse for grazing in a field on a cloudy day, in Nadia, West Bengal.
A multi-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda during a meeting with Chairman of the Shura Council Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, in Bahrain.
Gurugram: Candidates come out of an examination centre after appearing for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) exam 2025, in Gurugram.
A tree lies uprooted following strong winds and rain, in Gurugram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP National President JP Nadda during National Democratic Alliance Chief Ministers' Conclave, in New Delhi.
NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers during National Democratic Alliance Chief Ministers' Conclave, in New Delhi.
A woman attempts to shield her children amid rains, in Kolkata.
An air cooler installed near the enclosures of sloth bears to provide relief from the intense summer heat, at Nahargarh Biological Park, in Jaipur.
In this file image, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav takes blessings of his father and party chief Lalu Prasad, in Patna. RJD President Lalu Prasad on Sunday, May 25, 2025, expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years for 'irresponsible behaviour', and also snapped all family ties with him.