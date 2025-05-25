National

Day In Pics: May 25, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 25, 2025

Weather: Rain in Gurugram
Weather: Rain in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

A car moves on the waterlogged service road along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after heavy rainfall, in Gurugram.

2/15
Flash floods in Kullu
Flash floods in Kullu | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in debris following flash floods triggered by heavy rains, at Jagatkhana in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.

3/15
Fire at Howrahs Mangla Haat
Fire at Howrah's Mangla Haat | Photo: PTI

Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a building, at Mangla Haat in Howrah, West Bengal.

4/15
PM Modis Mann ki Baat
PM Modi's Mann ki Baat | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, and NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers listens to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat', in New Delhi.

5/15
Manipur bus name row
Manipur bus name row | Photo: PTI

Security personnel deployed to stop people marching towards Raj Bhavan in protest over alleged removal of the Manipur state's name from a government bus, in Imphal.

6/15
Hot day in Jagdalpur
Hot day in Jagdalpur | Photo: PTI

Youngsters cool off in a swimming pool during a hot summer day, in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.

7/15
Cloudy day in Nadia
Cloudy day in Nadia | Photo: PTI

A man takes a horse for grazing in a field on a cloudy day, in Nadia, West Bengal.

8/15
Multi-party delegation in Bahrain
Multi-party delegation in Bahrain | Photo: PTI

A multi-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda during a meeting with Chairman of the Shura Council Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, in Bahrain.

9/15
UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2025 exam
UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2025 exam | Photo: PTI

Gurugram: Candidates come out of an examination centre after appearing for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) exam 2025, in Gurugram.

10/15
11/15
NDA Chief Ministers Conclave
NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP National President JP Nadda during National Democratic Alliance Chief Ministers' Conclave, in New Delhi.

12/15
NDA Chief Ministers Conclave
NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers during National Democratic Alliance Chief Ministers' Conclave, in New Delhi.

13/15
Rain in Kolkata
Rain in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A woman attempts to shield her children amid rains, in Kolkata.

14/15
Arrangements at Nahargarh Biological Park for animals to beat the heat
Arrangements at Nahargarh Biological Park for animals to beat the heat | Photo: PTI

An air cooler installed near the enclosures of sloth bears to provide relief from the intense summer heat, at Nahargarh Biological Park, in Jaipur.

15/15
Lalu Prasad expels Tej Pratap Yadav from RJD
Lalu Prasad expels Tej Pratap Yadav from RJD | Photo: PTI

In this file image, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav takes blessings of his father and party chief Lalu Prasad, in Patna. RJD President Lalu Prasad on Sunday, May 25, 2025, expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years for 'irresponsible behaviour', and also snapped all family ties with him.

