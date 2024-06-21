Day In Pics: June 21, 2024

A patient being treated at a government hospital after consuming spurious liquor, in Kallakurichi. The toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 47 and the condition of at least 30 people is critical, the Tamil Nadu government said on Friday.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, in New Delhi.
Congress workers take part in a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Agartala.
Students take part in a protest by NSUI over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Chikkamagaluru.
Sikh pilgrims before leaving for Pakistan to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, at India-Pakistan border at Attari, near Amritsar.
Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh during her indefinite hunger strike to press on her demand for getting 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana amid the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during celebrations on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar.
Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal pay homage at the Rajghat, in New Delhi.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Union Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary during a Pre-Budget Consultation meeting with representatives from Farmer Associations and Agriculture Economists ahead of the upcoming General Budget, in New Delhi.
ITBP personnel and others perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga at Badrinath Temple, in Chamoli district.
'Sadhus' take part in a religious procession at Kamakhya temple, on the eve of the annual Ambubachi Mela, in Guwahati.
Indian Army personnel perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga.