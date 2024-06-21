National

Day In Pics: June 21, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 21, 2024

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

A patient being treated at a government hospital after consuming spurious liquor, in Kallakurichi. The toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 47 and the condition of at least 30 people is critical, the Tamil Nadu government said on Friday.

1/11
S Jaishankar meets Bansuri Swaraj
S Jaishankar meets Bansuri Swaraj | Photo: PTI

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, in New Delhi.

2/11
Congress protest over NEET results row
Congress protest over NEET results row | Photo: PTI

Congress workers take part in a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Agartala.

3/11
Students protest over NEET results row
Students protest over NEET results row | Photo: PTI

Students take part in a protest by NSUI over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Chikkamagaluru.

4/11
Sikh pilgrims leave for Pak
Sikh pilgrims leave for Pak | Photo: PTI

Sikh pilgrims before leaving for Pakistan to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, at India-Pakistan border at Attari, near Amritsar.

5/11
Atishi Singhs hunger strike
Atishi Singh's hunger strike | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh during her indefinite hunger strike to press on her demand for getting 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana amid the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi.

6/11
PM Modi on International Yoga Day in JK
PM Modi on International Yoga Day in JK | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during celebrations on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar.

7/11
Atishi visits Rajghat ahead of indefinite hunger strike
Atishi visits Rajghat ahead of indefinite hunger strike | Photo: PTI

Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal pay homage at the Rajghat, in New Delhi.

8/11
Pre-budget consultation meeting
Pre-budget consultation meeting | Photo: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Union Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary during a Pre-Budget Consultation meeting with representatives from Farmer Associations and Agriculture Economists ahead of the upcoming General Budget, in New Delhi.

9/11
International Day of Yoga at Badrinath Temple
International Day of Yoga at Badrinath Temple | Photo: PTI

ITBP personnel and others perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga at Badrinath Temple, in Chamoli district.

10/11
Ambubachi Mela eve
Ambubachi Mela eve | Photo: PTI

'Sadhus' take part in a religious procession at Kamakhya temple, on the eve of the annual Ambubachi Mela, in Guwahati.

11/11
Yoga Day 2024 celebrations
Yoga Day 2024 celebrations | Photo: PTI

Indian Army personnel perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 21, 2024
  2. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  3. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  4. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  5. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
  2. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'
  3. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  4. Karan Singh Grover Finally Opens Up About His Divorces From Shraddha Nigam And Jennifer Winget
  5. After 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar Confirms Making Another Film On The Indian Army
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Cricket Board Set To Make Changes In Selection Committee After Poor T20 WC Campaign
  2. BAN Vs AUS, ICC T20 WC Super 8: Shanto Vows To Win Remaining Super 8 Games Despite Batting Struggles
  3. Pakistan Cricket's New Test Coach Jason Gillespie To Arrive Next Month For Bangladesh Series Camp: Report
  4. India Tour Of South Africa: IND Set To Tour RSA For 4-Match T20I Series Starting In November - Check Schedule
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
World News
  1. South Sudan's Vice President Expresses Concerns Over Ongoing Peace Talks
  2. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  3. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  4. Hamada Shaqoura: The Food Blogger Cooking Through Gaza's Hunger Crisis
  5. ‘Can’t Get Khanafed Of It’ This Millenial Willy Wonka Chocolate In Dubai Is Attracting Chocoholics From Around The Globe
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 Highlights: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match