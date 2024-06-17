National

Day In Pics: June 17, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 17, 2024

Eid al-Adha celebrations | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Children celebrate the 'Eid al-Adha' celebrations, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi.

1/11
Eid al-Adha
Eid al-Adha | Photo: PTI

Deserted Jamia Masjid after authorites disallowed offering Eid al-Adha 'namaz' to maintain law and order, in Srinagar.

2/11
BS Yediyurappa at CID office
BS Yediyurappa at CID office | Photo: PTI

Senior BJP leader & former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa leaves after appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with a POCSO case registered against him, in Bengaluru.

3/11
Indian cricket team in Barbados
Indian cricket team in Barbados | Photo: PTI

Indian cricketers play volleyball at a beach in Barbados.

4/11
Mumbai hospital receives a bomb threat
Mumbai hospital receives a bomb threat | Photo: PTI

Police personnel stand guard outside Wockhardt Hospital after it received a bomb threat, in Mumbai.

5/11
Aaditya Thackeray PC
Aaditya Thackeray PC | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray addresses a press conference, in Mumbai.

6/11
Fishing begins in TN after ban period ended
Fishing begins in TN after ban period ended | Photo: PTI

Fishermen unload fishes at Pamban harbour after the annual fishing ban period ended, in Rameshwaram district.

7/11
Haryanas Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana
Haryana's Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana | Photo: PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during flagging off of a bus from Ambala to Ayodhya under the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana', in Ambala.

8/11
Shivraj Chouhan in Sehore
Shivraj Chouhan in Sehore | Photo: PTI

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan offers prayers to Maa Bijasan Devi at the holy Siddhapeeth Salkanpur temple in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

9/11
Bakrid in Bengaluru
Bakrid in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

Muslims offer prayers at Idgah on the occasion Eid-al-Adha festival, in Bengaluru.

10/11
Srinagar Jamia Masjid
Srinagar Jamia Masjid | Photo: PTI

A man outside the locked gate of Jamia Masjid after authorites disallowed offering Eid al-Adha 'namaz' to maintain law and order, in Srinagar.

11/11
Atishi inspects water treatment plant
Atishi inspects water treatment plant | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Delhi Minister Atishi inspects the Wazirabad water treatment plant in view of the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min At Site; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  2. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  3. Newly Elected MP Ramvir Bidhuri Requests BJP Chief To Relieve Him Of LoP Post In Delhi Assembly
  4. BJP Gears Up For State Polls, Names In-Charges For Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkand An J&K | Know Who Is Placed Where
  5. Karnataka: BJP Leader Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Protest Against Fuel Price Hike
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Was First Brought Into Bollywood Because Of Her Resemblance With Preity Zinta
  2. Alia Bhatt Leaves Internet In Awe With Unseen Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor, Daughter Raha
  3. 'Bhairava Anthem' From 'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh Ignite The Screens With Their Energy And Swag
  4. ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Hiram Kasten Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness
  5. Priyanka Chopra Wishes Fans On Eid-ul-Adha: 'Your Sacrifices Are Appreciated, Prayers Answered'
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. Rory McIlroy's US Open Misses Will Haunt Him For The Rest Of His Life, Says Nick Faldo
  3. Euro 2024: Marcus Rashford Did Not Deserve England Spot, Says Erik Ten Hag
  4. Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari Wins After An Intense Battle With Toyota - In Pics
  5. West Indies Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Match 40: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  2. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  3. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
  4. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
  5. Israeli Officials Say Netanyahu Has Dissolved The War Cabinet After Key Partner Bolted Government
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 8 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express In Darjeeling; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min At Site; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s