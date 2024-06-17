Day In Pics: June 17, 2024

Children celebrate the 'Eid al-Adha' celebrations, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi.
Deserted Jamia Masjid after authorites disallowed offering Eid al-Adha 'namaz' to maintain law and order, in Srinagar.
Senior BJP leader & former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa leaves after appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with a POCSO case registered against him, in Bengaluru.
Indian cricketers play volleyball at a beach in Barbados.
Police personnel stand guard outside Wockhardt Hospital after it received a bomb threat, in Mumbai.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray addresses a press conference, in Mumbai.
Fishermen unload fishes at Pamban harbour after the annual fishing ban period ended, in Rameshwaram district.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during flagging off of a bus from Ambala to Ayodhya under the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana', in Ambala.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan offers prayers to Maa Bijasan Devi at the holy Siddhapeeth Salkanpur temple in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.
Muslims offer prayers at Idgah on the occasion Eid-al-Adha festival, in Bengaluru.
A man outside the locked gate of Jamia Masjid after authorites disallowed offering Eid al-Adha 'namaz' to maintain law and order, in Srinagar.
Delhi Minister Atishi inspects the Wazirabad water treatment plant in view of the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi.