Day In Pics: June 11, 2024

Youth Congress activists brave water cannons during their protest march demanding the resignation of the Kerala Excise Minister MB Rajesh in connection with the bar bribery allegations, in Thiruvananthapuram.
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during celebration of his 77th birthday, in Patna. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi is also seen.
Delhi Minister Atishi during a meeting on preparations for the monsoon, in New Delhi.
Suresh Gopi assumes charge as the Minister of State for Tourism, in New Delhi.
People at a goat market ahead of Eid al-Adha (Bakra Eid), in Agra.
BJP MP Bhupender Yadav with Kirti Vardhan Singh after taking charge as Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister and MoS respectively, a day after the portfolio allocation, in New Delhi.
Workers remove debris near the conservation site where a temple base was found, in Hottal of Nanded, Maharashtra.
Janasena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan during the Janasena Legislative Party meeting at the party headquarters, in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh.
Union Minister Sarbanand Sonwal takes charge at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, in New Delhi.
Union Minister Amit Shah arrives to pay tribute at National Police Memorial before taking charge as Home Minister, in New Delhi
Kiren Rijiju being greeted by L Murugan, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Pralhad Joshi after he took charge as Parliamentary Affairs Minister a day after the portfolio allocation, in New Delhi.
BJP MP S Jaishankar takes charge as the External Affairs Minister a day after portfolio allocation, in New Delhi.
RLD's Jayant Chaudhary during taking charge as MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship a day after the portfolio allocation, in New Delhi.
BJP MP Ashwini Vaishnaw being greeted by Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau, Sheyphali Sharan after he assumed charge as Information and Broadcasting Minister a day after the portfolio allocation, in New Delhi.
Union Minister of Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari being greeted by BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya and Bansuri Swaraj on assuming office, in New Delhi.
Devotees in large numbers take part in Theemithi festival at Mela Mariamman Temple, in Aduthurai of Mayiladuthurai district, Tamil Nadu.