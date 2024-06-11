National

Day In Pics: June 11, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 11, 2024

Youth Congress protest in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

Youth Congress activists brave water cannons during their protest march demanding the resignation of the Kerala Excise Minister MB Rajesh in connection with the bar bribery allegations, in Thiruvananthapuram.

1/16
Lalus 77th birthday
Lalu's 77th birthday | Photo: PTI

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during celebration of his 77th birthday, in Patna. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi is also seen.

2/16
Atishi during a meeting
Atishi during a meeting | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister Atishi during a meeting on preparations for the monsoon, in New Delhi.

3/16
Suresh Gopi takes charge
Suresh Gopi takes charge | Photo: PTI

Suresh Gopi assumes charge as the Minister of State for Tourism, in New Delhi.

4/16
Shopping for Bakra Eid
Shopping for Bakra Eid | Photo: PTI

People at a goat market ahead of Eid al-Adha (Bakra Eid), in Agra.

5/16
Bhupender Yadav takes charge
Bhupender Yadav takes charge | Photo: AP/Kamal Singh

BJP MP Bhupender Yadav with Kirti Vardhan Singh after taking charge as Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister and MoS respectively, a day after the portfolio allocation, in New Delhi.

6/16
Temple base found in Nanded
Temple base found in Nanded | Photo: PTI

Workers remove debris near the conservation site where a temple base was found, in Hottal of Nanded, Maharashtra.

7/16
Janasena Legislative Party meeting
Janasena Legislative Party meeting | Photo: PTI

Janasena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan during the Janasena Legislative Party meeting at the party headquarters, in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh.

8/16
Sarbanand Sonwal takes charge
Sarbanand Sonwal takes charge | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Sarbanand Sonwal takes charge at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, in New Delhi.

9/16
Amit Shah pays tribute at Police Memorial
Amit Shah pays tribute at Police Memorial | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Union Minister Amit Shah arrives to pay tribute at National Police Memorial before taking charge as Home Minister, in New Delhi

10/16
Chirag Paswan takes charge
Chirag Paswan takes charge | Photo: PTI

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan after he took charge, in New Delhi.

11/16
Kiren Rijiju takes charge
Kiren Rijiju takes charge | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Kiren Rijiju being greeted by L Murugan, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Pralhad Joshi after he took charge as Parliamentary Affairs Minister a day after the portfolio allocation, in New Delhi.

12/16
S Jaishankar takes charge as EAM
S Jaishankar takes charge as EAM | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

BJP MP S Jaishankar takes charge as the External Affairs Minister a day after portfolio allocation, in New Delhi.

13/16
Jayant Chaudhary takes charge
Jayant Chaudhary takes charge | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

RLD's Jayant Chaudhary during taking charge as MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship a day after the portfolio allocation, in New Delhi.

14/16
Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge
Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

BJP MP Ashwini Vaishnaw being greeted by Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau, Sheyphali Sharan after he assumed charge as Information and Broadcasting Minister a day after the portfolio allocation, in New Delhi.

15/16
Gadkari with Tejasvi Surya
Gadkari with Tejasvi Surya | Photo: PTI

Union Minister of Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari being greeted by BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya and Bansuri Swaraj on assuming office, in New Delhi.

16/16
Theemithi festival
Theemithi festival | Photo: PTI

Devotees in large numbers take part in Theemithi festival at Mela Mariamman Temple, in Aduthurai of Mayiladuthurai district, Tamil Nadu.

