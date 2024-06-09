Day In Pics: June 09, 2024

BJP supporters during celebrations ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term, in Patna.
A sand art created by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik depicting Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as PM for the third consecutive term, at the beach in Puri.
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets senior BJP leader L.K. Advani at his residence, in New Delhi.
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Srinivas BV raises slogans with the youth wing activists during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, in New Delhi.
Rinku Chauhan, a jeweler from Jammu, shows his hand-made lotus flower, made of pure silver, which he wants to present to Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with newly elected party MPs from Uttar Pradesh during a meeting at his residence, in New Delhi.
BJP supporters hold posters of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi as they offer milk to Ganga river, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, at Shitala Ghat, in Varanasi.
Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Champai Soren pay tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, in Ranchi.
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal AP Singh pays tribute at the National War Memorial (Rashtriya Samar Smarak), ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister for the third consecutive term, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the prime minister for the third consecutive term, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister for the third consecutive term, in New Delhi.