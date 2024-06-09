National

Day In Pics: June 09, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 09, 2024

Craze for Narendra Modi's 3rd term Photo: PTI Photo

BJP supporters during celebrations ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term, in Patna.

1/12
Craze for Narendra Modis 3rd term
Craze for Narendra Modi's 3rd term Photo: PTI

A sand art created by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik depicting Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as PM for the third consecutive term, at the beach in Puri.

2/12
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Photo: PTI

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets senior BJP leader L.K. Advani at his residence, in New Delhi.

3/12
Youth Congress protest in Delhi
Youth Congress protest in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Srinivas BV raises slogans with the youth wing activists during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, in New Delhi.

4/12
Jeweler makes lotus flower for Narendra Modi
Jeweler makes lotus flower for Narendra Modi Photo: PTI

Rinku Chauhan, a jeweler from Jammu, shows his hand-made lotus flower, made of pure silver, which he wants to present to Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.

5/12
Conrad K. Sangma
Conrad K. Sangma Photo: PTI

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a meeting, in New Delhi.

6/12
Congress MPs from UP met Kharge
Congress MPs from UP met Kharge Photo: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with newly elected party MPs from Uttar Pradesh during a meeting at his residence, in New Delhi.

7/12
Craze for Narendra Modis 3rd term
Craze for Narendra Modi's 3rd term Photo: PTI

BJP supporters during celebrations ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term, in Patna.

8/12
Craze for Narendra Modis 3rd term
Craze for Narendra Modi's 3rd term Photo: PTI

BJP supporters hold posters of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi as they offer milk to Ganga river, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, at Shitala Ghat, in Varanasi.

9/12
Birsa Mundas death anniversary
Birsa Munda's death anniversary Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Champai Soren pay tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, in Ranchi.

10/12
PM Modi visits National War Memorial
PM Modi visits National War Memorial Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal AP Singh pays tribute at the National War Memorial (Rashtriya Samar Smarak), ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister for the third consecutive term, in New Delhi.

11/12
PM Modi visits Sadaiv Atal in Delhi
PM Modi visits Sadaiv Atal in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the prime minister for the third consecutive term, in New Delhi.

12/12
Modi pays tribute at Rajghat in Delhi
Modi pays tribute at Rajghat in Delhi Photo: PTI

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister for the third consecutive term, in New Delhi.

