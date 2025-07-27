National

Day In Pics: July 27, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 27, 2025

Uddhav Thackeray's birthday
Uddhav Thackeray's birthday | Photo: @ShivSenaUBT on X via PTI

In this image released by @ShivSenaUBT via X, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray being greeted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on his birthday.

Bihar polls: Tej Pratap Yadav to contest from Mahua assembly seat
Bihar polls: Tej Pratap Yadav to contest from Mahua assembly seat | Photo: PTI

In this Saturday, June 24, 2023 file image, Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav being garlanded during an event in Patna. Yadav, who was recently expelled from the RJD by his father and founding president Lalu Prasad, has announced that he would contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections from Mahua seat in Vaishali district as an Independent candidate.

Nitish Kumar inaugurates building at Patna Museum
Nitish Kumar inaugurates building at Patna Museum | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during inauguration of a newly constructed building at Patna Museum.

Stampede At Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple
Stampede At Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple | Photo: PTI

Injured people being treated at a hospital after a stampede broke out at Mansa Devi temple, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Congress protest in TNs Trichy
Congress' protest in TN's Trichy | Photo: PTI

Congress members stage a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Trichy, allegedly without the allocation of Union Government funds to Tamil Nadu, in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi in Tamil Nadu | Photo: @pmoindia via PTI

In this screenshot from a video via @pmoindia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks blessings at Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu.

Kolkata: Congress protest against SIR
Kolkata: Congress protest against SIR | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Members of South Kolkata District Congress Committee stage a protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, in Kolkata.

Bonalu festival: P V Sindhu performs ritual
Bonalu festival: P V Sindhu performs ritual | Photo: PTI

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu carrying 'bonam' arrives at Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple to mark Bonalu festival, at Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad.

Religious procession in WBs Bankura
Religious procession in WB's Bankura | Photo: PTI

People take part in a religious procession, in Bankura, West Bengal.

Sohini Ray teaches Manipuri dance
Sohini Ray teaches Manipuri dance | Photo: PTI

Anthropologist and dancer Sohini Ray (extreme right) teaches Manipuri classical dance to her students.

Religious procession in Ajmer
Religious procession in Ajmer | Photo: PTI

People take part in a religious procession during the holy month of 'Shravan', in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Police attach property of drug peddler in J&Ks Kulgam
Police 'attach' property of drug peddler in J&K's Kulgam | Photo; PTI

Police personnel put up an 'attachment' notice on a residential property of an alleged drug peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Stampede at Haridwars Mansa Devi temple
Stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple | Photo: PTI

Police and SDRF personnel at the site after a stampede broke out at Mansa Devi temple, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Sunday, July 27, 2025. At least six people died and several suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi in Tamil Nadu | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image via PMO, Supporters cheer as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy passes by during a roadshow at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu.

