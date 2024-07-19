Day In Pics: July 19, 2024

Police personnel arrange artillery shells in a bunker digged at Bamutiya police outpost area, some 25 km away from Agartala. 27 shells linked with 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh were unearthed Thursday during excavation at Rangutia village in Bamutiya.
Ration kits being distributed to flood affected people of Kilkili village, in Hardoi district.
A procession of decorated bulls on the occasion of Bendur festival, in Karad, Maharashtra.
Women protesters raise the issue of pollution in the stream water which they had used as drinking water and other domestic requirements, during a protest against the shortage of drinking water at Chanebal Pattan area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir.
Passengers amid the ongoing Microsoft outage, at the airport in New Delhi. Airport and airline operations faced significant disruptions on Friday due to Microsoft outage, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers.
Activists of different left-aligned student unions and human rights organisations raise slogans during their protest march towards Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in solidarity with the ongoing stir in Bangladesh against quota system, in Kolkata. The activists were seen holding placards against alleged action by security forces on student protestors during street demonstrations in Bangladesh in the last few days, and raising slogans in solidarity with the agitators across the border.
Congress MP Deependra Hooda rides a tractor during his 'padyatra' as part of the 'Haryana Mange Hisaab' campaign, in Sonipat.
Trainees from King Fahd Naval Academy of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) during their Afloat Training Course at First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy in Kochi. 76 traines completed their course.
A portion of road caves-in after rains, at Mansarovar in Jaipur.
A view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Paris is hosting the Olympics 2024, starting next week.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with wife and JMM MLA Kalpana Soren offers prayers at Marang Buru Dishom Manjhi Than, in Giridih district.
, All India Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (L), Maharashtra observer Ramesh Chennithala (2nd R) and State Congress President Nana Pathole (2nd L) at a press conference after Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee meeting, in Mumbai.
Student activists during a protest to condemn attacks on students in Bangladesh, in New Delhi.
Police charge Contractual Assistant Police personnel who had gheraoed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's official residence, in Ranchi.
An artisan works on a tapestry handicraft, in Srinagar.