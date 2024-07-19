National

Day In Pics: July 19, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 19, 2024

Artillery shells in a bunker | Photo: PTI

Police personnel arrange artillery shells in a bunker digged at Bamutiya police outpost area, some 25 km away from Agartala. 27 shells linked with 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh were unearthed Thursday during excavation at Rangutia village in Bamutiya.

Flood affected people receive ration kits in UP
Flood affected people receive ration kits in UP | Photo: PTI

Ration kits being distributed to flood affected people of Kilkili village, in Hardoi district.

Bendur festival in Karad
Bendur festival in Karad | Photo: PTI

A procession of decorated bulls on the occasion of Bendur festival, in Karad, Maharashtra.

Protest in Baramulla
Protest in Baramulla | Photo: PTI

Women protesters raise the issue of pollution in the stream water which they had used as drinking water and other domestic requirements, during a protest against the shortage of drinking water at Chanebal Pattan area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

Microsoft global outage
Microsoft global outage | Photo: PTI

Passengers amid the ongoing Microsoft outage, at the airport in New Delhi. Airport and airline operations faced significant disruptions on Friday due to Microsoft outage, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers.

Student unions, human rights orgs protest in Kolkata
Student unions, human rights orgs protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Activists of different left-aligned student unions and human rights organisations raise slogans during their protest march towards Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in solidarity with the ongoing stir in Bangladesh against quota system, in Kolkata. The activists were seen holding placards against alleged action by security forces on student protestors during street demonstrations in Bangladesh in the last few days, and raising slogans in solidarity with the agitators across the border.

Deependra Hooda at Haryana Mange Hisaab campaign
Deependra Hooda at 'Haryana Mange Hisaab' campaign | Photo: PTI

Congress MP Deependra Hooda rides a tractor during his 'padyatra' as part of the 'Haryana Mange Hisaab' campaign, in Sonipat.

RSNF traines complete Afloat Training Course in India
RSNF traines complete Afloat Training Course in India | Photo: PTI

Trainees from King Fahd Naval Academy of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) during their Afloat Training Course at First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy in Kochi. 76 traines completed their course.

Road caves-in in Jaipur after rains
Road caves-in in Jaipur after rains | Photo: PTI

A portion of road caves-in after rains, at Mansarovar in Jaipur.

Eiffel Tower in Paris
Eiffel Tower in Paris | Photo: PTI/Aditi Kashyap

A view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Paris is hosting the Olympics 2024, starting next week.

CM Soren, Kalpana Soren in Giridih
CM Soren, Kalpana Soren in Giridih | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with wife and JMM MLA Kalpana Soren offers prayers at Marang Buru Dishom Manjhi Than, in Giridih district.

Congress meeting in Mumabai
Congress meeting in Mumabai | Photo: PTI

, All India Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (L), Maharashtra observer Ramesh Chennithala (2nd R) and State Congress President Nana Pathole (2nd L) at a press conference after Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee meeting, in Mumbai.

Student activists protest in Delhi
Student activists protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Student activists during a protest to condemn attacks on students in Bangladesh, in New Delhi.

Contractual Assistant Police personnel protest in Ranchi
Contractual Assistant Police personnel protest in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

Police charge Contractual Assistant Police personnel who had gheraoed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's official residence, in Ranchi.

Standalone: Tapestry in Jammu and Kashmir
Standalone: Tapestry in Jammu and Kashmir | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

An artisan works on a tapestry handicraft, in Srinagar.

