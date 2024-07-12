Day In Pics: July 12, 2024

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva addresses the gathering during a protest against alleged electricity price hike, in New Delhi.
Repair and restoration work underway on the breached portion of the Munak canal sub branch, in New Delhi.
Nepali Army troops and others during a rescue operation after buses were swept away by a landslide, in Chitwan district, Nepal. At least 65 people, including seven Indian nationals, are believed to be missing after two buses were swept away by a landslide in Nepal and pushed into a swollen river on Friday, according to media reports.
Pilgrims wait in a queue to get themselves registered for the annual Amarnath Yatra, at Saraswati Dham near the railway station, in Jammu.
Fans put garlands and perform rituals before images of South Indian film star Kamal Haasan outside a cinema hall as they celebrate the release his new film "Indian 2" in Chennai.
A drone being used by security personnel as they conduct a search operation following reports of suspicious movement of three people during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, in Gurha Pattan area of Kanachak sector, in Jammu district.
Flooded Teesta Bazaar area along the swollen Teesta river after heavy rainfall, in Sikkim.