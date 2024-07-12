National

Day In Pics: July 12, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 12, 2024

BJP protest in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva addresses the gathering during a protest against alleged electricity price hike, in New Delhi.

1/6
Restoration at the breached Munak Canal
Restoration at the breached Munak Canal Photo: PTI

Repair and restoration work underway on the breached portion of the Munak canal sub branch, in New Delhi.

2/6
65 people believed to be missing after landslide in Nepal
65 people believed to be missing after landslide in Nepal Photo: PTI

Nepali Army troops and others during a rescue operation after buses were swept away by a landslide, in Chitwan district, Nepal. At least 65 people, including seven Indian nationals, are believed to be missing after two buses were swept away by a landslide in Nepal and pushed into a swollen river on Friday, according to media reports.

3/6
Amarnath Yatra 2024
Amarnath Yatra 2024 Photo: PTI

Pilgrims wait in a queue to get themselves registered for the annual Amarnath Yatra, at Saraswati Dham near the railway station, in Jammu.

4/6
Kamal Haasan Movie Release
Kamal Haasan Movie Release Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Fans put garlands and perform rituals before images of South Indian film star Kamal Haasan outside a cinema hall as they celebrate the release his new film "Indian 2" in Chennai.

5/6
Security in J&K after suspected militant movement
Security in J&K after suspected militant movement Photo: PTI

A drone being used by security personnel as they conduct a search operation following reports of suspicious movement of three people during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, in Gurha Pattan area of Kanachak sector, in Jammu district.

6/6
Flood in Sikkim
Flood in Sikkim Photo: PTI

Flooded Teesta Bazaar area along the swollen Teesta river after heavy rainfall, in Sikkim.

Tags

