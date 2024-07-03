National

Day In Pics: July 03, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 03, 2024

Bajrang Dal protest in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists clash with police personnel as they burn an effigy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest outside Congress office, in Jammu.

AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu releases Godavari waters
AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu releases Godavari waters | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu switches on and releases Godavari waters from Pattisema Lifts, in Eluru.

Weather: Rains in Nadia
Weather: Rains in Nadia | Photo: PTI

Boys play football in a waterlogged field during rains, in Nadia.

Kiren Rijiju PC
Kiren Rijiju PC | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. MoS L Murugan is also seen.

Weather: Rains in Shimla
Weather: Rains in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Low clouds cover the mountainous ranges after rainfall, in Shimla.

T20 world champions India depart from Barbados
T20 world champions India depart from Barbados | Photo: PTI

India's Mohammed Siraj poses with the ICC Men’s T20 cricket World Cup 2024 trophy aboard a flight as he departs for India, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport on Wednesday after being stranded for three days due to a category 4 hurricane.

G. Kishan Reddy meets Pramod Sawant
G. Kishan Reddy meets Pramod Sawant | Photo: PTI

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy meets Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Parliament Session
Parliament Session | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with other MPs come out of the House after staging a walkout during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi.

Narendra Modi called on Jagdeep Dhankhar
Narendra Modi called on Jagdeep Dhankhar | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Leader of the House (Rajya Sabha), Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister Lalan Singh called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, after the conclusion of the 264th session of Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Hathras stampede site
Hathras stampede site | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

People at the scene a day after a massive stampede that took place during a 'satsang' (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area in Hathras district.

Protest over alleged diversion of SC/ST fund
Protest over alleged diversion of SC/ST fund | Photo: PTI

BJP activists take part in a 'cycle jatha' to protest against the Karnataka Government over the alleged diversion of SC/ST fund to other schemes, in Chikmagalur.

TVK President actor Vijay at an event
TVK President actor Vijay at an event | Photo: PTI

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay waves at supporters during an event, in Chennai.

Pawan Kalyan inspectes storage tank of Surappa Lake
Pawan Kalyan inspectes storage tank of Surappa Lake | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inspectes the summer storage tank of Surappa Lake at Nagulapalli, Pithapuram Constituency.

Portion of National Highway damaged in Mandi
Portion of National Highway damaged in Mandi | Photo: PTI

A portion of the National Highway that got damaged due to incessant rains, in Mandi.

TVK President actor Vijay at an event
TVK President actor Vijay at an event | Photo: PTI

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay addresses supporters during an event, in Chennai.

