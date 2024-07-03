Day In Pics: July 03, 2024

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists clash with police personnel as they burn an effigy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest outside Congress office, in Jammu.
Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu switches on and releases Godavari waters from Pattisema Lifts, in Eluru.
Boys play football in a waterlogged field during rains, in Nadia.
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. MoS L Murugan is also seen.
Low clouds cover the mountainous ranges after rainfall, in Shimla.
India's Mohammed Siraj poses with the ICC Men’s T20 cricket World Cup 2024 trophy aboard a flight as he departs for India, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport on Wednesday after being stranded for three days due to a category 4 hurricane.
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy meets Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with other MPs come out of the House after staging a walkout during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Leader of the House (Rajya Sabha), Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister Lalan Singh called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, after the conclusion of the 264th session of Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi.
People at the scene a day after a massive stampede that took place during a 'satsang' (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area in Hathras district.
BJP activists take part in a 'cycle jatha' to protest against the Karnataka Government over the alleged diversion of SC/ST fund to other schemes, in Chikmagalur.
Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay waves at supporters during an event, in Chennai.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inspectes the summer storage tank of Surappa Lake at Nagulapalli, Pithapuram Constituency.
A portion of the National Highway that got damaged due to incessant rains, in Mandi.
Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay addresses supporters during an event, in Chennai.