National

Day In Pics: February 26, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 26, 2024

Photo Webdesk
February 26, 2024

February 26, 2024

Tai Ahom community protest over ST status Photo: PTI

Members of All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) raise slogans during a protest demanding Scheduled Tribes (ST) status for Tai Ahom community, in Guwahati.

Protest after Indian fishermen jailed in SL
Protest after Indian fishermen jailed in SL Photo: PTI
Fishers stage a protest demanding release of Indian fishermen who are jailed in Sri Lanka, in Rameshwaram.

Anganwadi workers protest in Guwahati
Anganwadi workers protest in Guwahati Photo: PTI
Anganwadi workers stage a protest demanding a hike in their wages, in Guwahati.

News9 Global Summit
News9 Global Summit Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks at a session during the News9 Global Summit, in New Delhi.

Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly
Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the first day of the Budget session of the State Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai.

Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly
Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly Photo: PTI
NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal during the first day of the Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai.

Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly
Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the first day of the Budget session of the State Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai.

Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly
Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the first day of the Budget session of the State Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai.

Budget session of Uttarakhand Assembly
Budget session of Uttarakhand Assembly Photo: PTI
Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh (retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the Budget session of the state Assembly, in Dehradun.

Bharat Tex 2024
Bharat Tex 2024 Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly
Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly Photo: PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray during the first day of the Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai.

Bharat Tex 2024
Bharat Tex 2024 Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

Bharat Tex 2024
Bharat Tex 2024 Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal and MoS for Textiles Darshana Jardosh during the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

Congress press conference in Delhi
Congress press conference in Delhi Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Congress leader Sachin Pilot during a press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.

IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 4
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 4 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Shubman Gill, right and Dhruv Jurel greet each other after India won the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

ECI MoUs with IBA & postal dept for voter awareness
ECI MoUs with IBA & postal dept for voter awareness Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Arun Goel (2R) with Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahoo (L) and Department of Posts Secretary Vineet Pandey (R) during the signing of an MoU between Election Commission of India and postal department for voter awareness, in New Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal at Rajghat
Arvind Kejriwal at Rajghat Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal with cabinet ministers and party legislators leaves after visiting Rajghat to mark one year of party leader Manish Sisodia's arrest, in New Delhi.

IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 4
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 4 Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Indian fans celebrate after India won the fourth Test cricket match against England, in Ranchi.

Nonia, Bind and Beldar community protest
Nonia, Bind and Beldar community protest Photo: PTI
Women from Nonia, Bind and Beldar communities take part in a 'Belan Rally' demanding Scheduled Tribes (ST) status for their communities, in Patna.

Kerala CM''s Face to Face event
Kerala CM''s Face to Face event Photo: PTI
A person with disability speaks during Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's 'Face to Face' programme with people with disabilities, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha vs Karnataka
Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha vs Karnataka Photo: PTI
Vidarbha's batter Karun Nair during the Ranji Trophy quarter-final match between Vidarbha and Karnataka, in Nagpur.

Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee Rath flagged off
Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee Rath flagged off Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
BJP National President J P Nadda during flagging off the 'Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee Rath', in New Delhi.

Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee Rath flagged off
Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee Rath flagged off Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee Raths during their flagging off by BJP National President J P Nadda, in New Delhi.

Mohan Yadav in Sehore
Mohan Yadav in Sehore Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a road show, in Sehore district.

Rajya Sabha election preparations
Rajya Sabha election preparations Photo: PTI/Nand kumar
Preparations underway for the Rajya Sabha election, at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.

Pongala festival
Pongala festival Photo: PTI
Devotees offer prayers before goddess Attukal Devi during a procession organised to conclude the annual Pongala festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tractor rally in Amritsar
Tractor rally in Amritsar Photo; PTI
Farmers rasie slogans during a tractor rally taken out in support of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in Amritsar.

Anganwadi workers protest
Anganwadi workers protest Photo: PTI
Security personnel stand guard during a protest by Anganwadi workers outside the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, in Dehradun.

Upper primary teachers aspirants rally in Kolkata
Upper primary teachers aspirants rally in Kolkata Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Upper primary teachers' aspirants stage a demonstration demanding their recruitment, in Kolkata.

Upper primary teachers aspirants rally in Kolkata
Upper primary teachers aspirants rally in Kolkata Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Upper primary teachers' aspirants stage a demonstration demanding their recruitment, in Kolkata.

TMC Parliamentary delegation visits ECI
TMC Parliamentary delegation visits ECI Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
TMC leaders Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Pratima Mondal, Dola Sen, Sajda Ahmed and Saket Gokhale address the media after visiting the Election Commission of India (ECI), in New Delhi.

Bharat Tex 2024
Bharat Tex 2024 Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

Congress workers protest in Bhubaneswar
Congress workers protest in Bhubaneswar Photo: PTI
Police personnel try to stop Congress workers during a protest march against the Odisha government over alleged corruption in the government, in Bhubaneswar.

Arvind Kejriwal at Rajghat
Arvind Kejriwal at Rajghat Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat as he visits to mark one year of party leader Manish Sisodia's arrest, in New Delhi.

International Day for Palestinian Journalists
International Day for Palestinian Journalists Photo: PTI
Journalists wearing a black cloth tied on their mouth and holding pen during their silent protest against killing journalists on International Day for Palestinian Journalists organized by the Tripura Journalists Union (TJU), in Agartala.

International Day for Palestinian Journalists
International Day for Palestinian Journalists Photo: PTI
Journalists wearing a black cloth tied on their mouth and holding placards during their silent protest against killing journalists on International Day for Palestinian Journalists organized by the Tripura Journalists Union (TJU), in Agartala.

Allahabad HC dismissed plea seeking stay on Puja inside Gyanvapi mosque
Allahabad HC dismissed plea seeking stay on Puja inside Gyanvapi mosque Photo: PTI
Security personnel deployed near Gyanvapi mosque area after the Allahabad High Court refused to put a stay on the ongoing Puja inside the mosque, in Varanasi.

