Day In Pics: February 26, 2024

Members of All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) raise slogans during a protest demanding Scheduled Tribes (ST) status for Tai Ahom community, in Guwahati.
Fishers stage a protest demanding release of Indian fishermen who are jailed in Sri Lanka, in Rameshwaram.
Anganwadi workers stage a protest demanding a hike in their wages, in Guwahati.
Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks at a session during the News9 Global Summit, in New Delhi.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the first day of the Budget session of the State Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai.
NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal during the first day of the Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the first day of the Budget session of the State Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the first day of the Budget session of the State Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai.
Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh (retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the Budget session of the state Assembly, in Dehradun.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray during the first day of the Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal and MoS for Textiles Darshana Jardosh during the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot during a press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.
India's Shubman Gill, right and Dhruv Jurel greet each other after India won the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Arun Goel (2R) with Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahoo (L) and Department of Posts Secretary Vineet Pandey (R) during the signing of an MoU between Election Commission of India and postal department for voter awareness, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal with cabinet ministers and party legislators leaves after visiting Rajghat to mark one year of party leader Manish Sisodia's arrest, in New Delhi.
Indian fans celebrate after India won the fourth Test cricket match against England, in Ranchi.
Women from Nonia, Bind and Beldar communities take part in a 'Belan Rally' demanding Scheduled Tribes (ST) status for their communities, in Patna.
A person with disability speaks during Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's 'Face to Face' programme with people with disabilities, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Vidarbha's batter Karun Nair during the Ranji Trophy quarter-final match between Vidarbha and Karnataka, in Nagpur.
BJP National President J P Nadda during flagging off the 'Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee Rath', in New Delhi.
Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee Raths during their flagging off by BJP National President J P Nadda, in New Delhi.Sehore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a road show, in Sehore district, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_26_2024_000178B)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a road show, in Sehore district.
Preparations underway for the Rajya Sabha election, at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.
Devotees offer prayers before goddess Attukal Devi during a procession organised to conclude the annual Pongala festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Farmers rasie slogans during a tractor rally taken out in support of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in Amritsar.
Security personnel stand guard during a protest by Anganwadi workers outside the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, in Dehradun.
Upper primary teachers' aspirants stage a demonstration demanding their recruitment, in Kolkata.
TMC leaders Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Pratima Mondal, Dola Sen, Sajda Ahmed and Saket Gokhale address the media after visiting the Election Commission of India (ECI), in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
Police personnel try to stop Congress workers during a protest march against the Odisha government over alleged corruption in the government, in Bhubaneswar.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat as he visits to mark one year of party leader Manish Sisodia's arrest, in New Delhi.
Journalists wearing a black cloth tied on their mouth and holding pen during their silent protest against killing journalists on International Day for Palestinian Journalists organized by the Tripura Journalists Union (TJU), in Agartala.
Journalists wearing a black cloth tied on their mouth and holding placards during their silent protest against killing journalists on International Day for Palestinian Journalists organized by the Tripura Journalists Union (TJU), in Agartala.
Security personnel deployed near Gyanvapi mosque area after the Allahabad High Court refused to put a stay on the ongoing Puja inside the mosque, in Varanasi.