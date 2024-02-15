National

Day In Pics: February 15, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 15, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 15, 2024

CBSE's Class 12th examinations | Photo: PTI

Students undergo a check before appearing for CBSE's Class 12th examinations, in Gurugram.

1/27
Digital India –Future Skills Summit
Digital India –Future Skills Summit | Photo: PTI

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar during the 'Digital India –Future Skills Summit' in Guwahati.

2/27
Surya Namaskar
Surya Namaskar | Photo: PTI

School students perform Surya Namaskar on the occasion of 'Surya Saptami', in Jaipur.

Advertisement
3/27
Ashwini Vaishnaw files nomination for RS
Ashwini Vaishnaw files nomination for RS | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw files his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls at Odisha Legislative Assembly, in Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement
4/27
Gary Kirsten as philanthropist
Gary Kirsten as philanthropist | Photo: PTI

Former India cricket coach Gary Kirsten encourages slum children from Khayelitsha to play cricket in a bid to keep them away from drugs and crime, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Advertisement
5/27
Farmers' march: Security at Shambhu border
Farmers' march: Security at Shambhu border | Photo: PTI

Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, near Patiala district.

Advertisement
6/27
Budget Session of Bihar Asembly
Budget Session of Bihar Asembly | Photo: PTI

Newly elected Bihar Assembly Speker Nand Kishore Yadav (C) and deputy Speker Maheshwar Hazri show victoty sign at State Legislative Assembly during the Budget session, in Patna.

7/27
Farmers' march: Security at Delhi borders
Farmers' march: Security at Delhi borders | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jaam near Ghazipur border due to security arrangement in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in New Delhi.

8/27
Weather: Fog in Lucknow
Weather: Fog in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Vehicles wait at a red-light amid dense fog, in Lucknow.

9/27
Nadda files nomination papers for RS
Nadda files nomination papers for RS | Photo: PTI

BJP President J.P. Nadda with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other party leaders during a procession for filing of his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls, in Gandhinagar.

10/27
Sayed Mushtaq Bukhari joins BJP
Sayed Mushtaq Bukhari joins BJP | Photo: PTI

Former Minister and National Conference leader Sayed Mushtaq Bukhari joins BJP in the presence of J & K BJP President Ravinder Raina, in Jammu.

11/27
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his fifty on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.

12/27
SPMCIL foundation day meeting
SPMCIL foundation day meeting | Photo: PTI

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting organized during Foundation Day celebrations of the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd. (SPMCIL), in New Delhi.

13/27
Manoj Jha and Sanjay Kumar Yadav file
Manoj Jha and Sanjay Kumar Yadav file | Photo: PTI

RJD candidates Manoj Jha and Sanjay Kumar Yadav after filing nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections at the Bihar Assembly, in Patna.

14/27
Rajasthan Congress press conference
Rajasthan Congress press conference | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara with party's incharge for the state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa addresses a press conference supporting farmers's protest, in Jaipur.

15/27
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.

16/27
Delhi Assembly's budget session
Delhi Assembly's budget session | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena leaves after his address on the first day of the Budget session, in New Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also seen.

17/27
Rail Roko Protest
Rail Roko Protest | Photo: PTI

Members of various organisations block railway tracks at Rajpura as they stage 'rail roko' protest in support of farmers agitating at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala.

18/27
PM Modi in Doha
PM Modi in Doha | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha.

19/27
PM Modi in Qatar
PM Modi in Qatar | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects guard of honour during a ceremonial reception in Doha.

20/27
PM Modi in Doha
PM Modi in Doha | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha.

21/27
Farmers' march: Security at Delhi borders
Farmers' march: Security at Delhi borders | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Workers construct a concrete barricade at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' protest march, in New Delhi.

22/27
Madhu Koda at court
Madhu Koda at court | Photo: PTI

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Madhu Koda at a special CBI court in the connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi.

23/27
Farmers' march: Security at Delhi borders
Farmers' march: Security at Delhi borders | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Security personnel deployed at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' protest march, in New Delhi.

24/27
Pramod Sawant at Ram temple
Pramod Sawant at Ram temple | Photo: PTI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during a visit to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.

25/27
Abhishek Manu Singhvi files nomination for RS
Abhishek Manu Singhvi files nomination for RS | Photo: PTI

Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi files his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state party chief Pratibha Singh, in Shimla.

26/27
Attukal Pongala preparations
Attukal Pongala preparations | Photo: PTI

A clay pot vendor waits for customers ahead of the Attukal Pongala, in Thiruvananthapuram.

27/27
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 1 | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third Test cricket match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
Advertisement