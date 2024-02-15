Day In Pics: February 15, 2024

Students undergo a check before appearing for CBSE's Class 12th examinations, in Gurugram.
Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar during the 'Digital India –Future Skills Summit' in Guwahati.
School students perform Surya Namaskar on the occasion of 'Surya Saptami', in Jaipur.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw files his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls at Odisha Legislative Assembly, in Bhubaneswar.
Former India cricket coach Gary Kirsten encourages slum children from Khayelitsha to play cricket in a bid to keep them away from drugs and crime, in Cape Town, South Africa.
Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, near Patiala district.
Newly elected Bihar Assembly Speker Nand Kishore Yadav (C) and deputy Speker Maheshwar Hazri show victoty sign at State Legislative Assembly during the Budget session, in Patna.
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jaam near Ghazipur border due to security arrangement in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in New Delhi.
Vehicles wait at a red-light amid dense fog, in Lucknow.
BJP President J.P. Nadda with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other party leaders during a procession for filing of his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls, in Gandhinagar.
Former Minister and National Conference leader Sayed Mushtaq Bukhari joins BJP in the presence of J & K BJP President Ravinder Raina, in Jammu.
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his fifty on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting organized during Foundation Day celebrations of the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd. (SPMCIL), in New Delhi.
RJD candidates Manoj Jha and Sanjay Kumar Yadav after filing nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections at the Bihar Assembly, in Patna.
Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara with party's incharge for the state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa addresses a press conference supporting farmers's protest, in Jaipur.
India's batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the first day of the third cricket test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena leaves after his address on the first day of the Budget session, in New Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also seen.
Members of various organisations block railway tracks at Rajpura as they stage 'rail roko' protest in support of farmers agitating at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects guard of honour during a ceremonial reception in Doha.
Workers construct a concrete barricade at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' protest march, in New Delhi.
Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Madhu Koda at a special CBI court in the connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi.
Security personnel deployed at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' protest march, in New Delhi.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during a visit to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.
Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi files his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state party chief Pratibha Singh, in Shimla.
A clay pot vendor waits for customers ahead of the Attukal Pongala, in Thiruvananthapuram.
India's batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third Test cricket match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot.