Day In Pics: February 12, 2024

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with NDA MLAs arrives at Bihar Legislative Assembly for the floor test of his government, at Vidhan Bhawan in Patna.
Police barricades put up at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in New Delhi. A large number of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are expected to march towards the national capital on Tuesday.
Members of TIPRA Motha student organizations block the Assam-Agartala national highway during their protest demanding to instate Roman script for Kokborak language along with Bengali in Tripura Board of Secondary examination, on the outskirts of Agartala.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das during a customary post-budget meeting with the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India, in New Delhi.
Union Minister Nityanand Rai and HAM-S chief Jitan Ram Manjhi arrive at Bihar Legislative Assembly for the floor test of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government, in Patna.
Bihar’s batter Piyush Kumar Singh plays a shot during the 4th day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Assam and Bihar at ACA Stadium in Guwahati.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives for a customary post-budget meeting with the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India, in New Delhi.