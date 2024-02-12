National

Day In Pics: February 12, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 12, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 12, 2024

Nitish Kumar govt.''s trust vote Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with NDA MLAs arrives at Bihar Legislative Assembly for the floor test of his government, at Vidhan Bhawan in Patna.

1/7
Security at Delhi borders
Security at Delhi borders Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Police barricades put up at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in New Delhi. A large number of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are expected to march towards the national capital on Tuesday.

2/7
Security at Delhi borders
Security at Delhi borders Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Police barricades put up near Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', in New Delhi. A large number of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are expected to march towards the national capital on Tuesday.

Advertisement
3/7
TIPRA Motha student organization protest
TIPRA Motha student organization protest Photo: PTI

Members of TIPRA Motha student organizations block the Assam-Agartala national highway during their protest demanding to instate Roman script for Kokborak language along with Bengali in Tripura Board of Secondary examination, on the outskirts of Agartala.

Advertisement
4/7
RBI Central Board of Directors post-budget meeting
RBI Central Board of Directors post-budget meeting Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das during a customary post-budget meeting with the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India, in New Delhi.

Advertisement
5/7
Nitish Kumar govt.''s trust vote
Nitish Kumar govt.''s trust vote Photo: PTI

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and HAM-S chief Jitan Ram Manjhi arrive at Bihar Legislative Assembly for the floor test of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government, in Patna.

Advertisement
6/7
Ranji Trophy: Assam vs Bihar
Ranji Trophy: Assam vs Bihar Photo: PTI

Bihar’s batter Piyush Kumar Singh plays a shot during the 4th day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Assam and Bihar at ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

7/7
RBI Central Board of Directors post-budget meeting
RBI Central Board of Directors post-budget meeting Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives for a customary post-budget meeting with the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India, in New Delhi.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement