Day In Pics: August 30, 2024

Actor Mukesh, accused in a sexual assault case, with his lawyer Geo Paul, in Kochi. Multiple FIRs have been registered against many Malayalam film personalities after the Justice Hema Committee report revealed instances of sexual harassment and exploitation of women in the film industry.
Former BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma, centre, addresses a press conference, in Jammu. Sharma on Friday announced his resignation from BJP and threatened to contest the J&K Assembly elections as an independent candidate.
Porters stage a protest demanding a hike in their wages and other demands, amid rain, outside Kerala Secretariat, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during an interview with PTI, in Imphal.
BSF and police personnel conduct a flag march ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, in Gurugram.
A flooded area at Kothara village in Kutch district. The India Metrological Department (IMD) has warned that a deep depression over the Kutch region might turn into a cyclonic storm.
Doctors stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe during a meeting, in Sri Lanka.
A Crystal Company's helicopter that had met with an accident and was being taken to the Gauchar airstrip by Indian Army's MI-17 helicopter, falls down after losing its balance, at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district.
Students after playing a role in people’s uprising, engage in collection and sending of relief materials for flood victims in Bangladesh.
Cameron Spalding from Canada competes in the qualification for the FIS Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup during the Winter Games at Cardrona, in the South Island of New Zealand.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, in New Delhi.
Paris Olympics bronze medalist shooter Sarabjot Singh being felicitated by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi and others during a felicitation ceremony of the Indian Olympic shooting team medalists and participants at the Paris Olympics 2024 by the National Rifle Association of India, in New Delhi.
Students jostle to board a bus at a stand after appearing for the UP police recruitment exam, in Kanpur.
BJP leaders Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul with BJP Mahila Morcha activists during a protest march to West Bengal Commission for Women against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.