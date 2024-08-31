National

Day In Pics: August 30, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 30, 2024

Actor Mukesh with his lawyer | Photo: PTI

Actor Mukesh, accused in a sexual assault case, with his lawyer Geo Paul, in Kochi. Multiple FIRs have been registered against many Malayalam film personalities after the Justice Hema Committee report revealed instances of sexual harassment and exploitation of women in the film industry.

2/15
Chander Mohan Sharma quits BJP
Chander Mohan Sharma quits BJP | Photo: PTI

Former BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma, centre, addresses a press conference, in Jammu. Sharma on Friday announced his resignation from BJP and threatened to contest the J&K Assembly elections as an independent candidate.

3/15
Porters protest in Thiruvananthapuram
Porters protest in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

Porters stage a protest demanding a hike in their wages and other demands, amid rain, outside Kerala Secretariat, in Thiruvananthapuram.

4/15
Manipur CMs interview with PTI
Manipur CM's interview with PTI | Photo: PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during an interview with PTI, in Imphal.

5/15
Security ahead of Haryana polls
Security ahead of Haryana polls | Photo: PTI

BSF and police personnel conduct a flag march ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, in Gurugram.

6/15
Flood in Gujarats Kutch
Flood in Gujarat's Kutch | Photo: PTI

A flooded area at Kothara village in Kutch district. The India Metrological Department (IMD) has warned that a deep depression over the Kutch region might turn into a cyclonic storm.

7/15
Protest over Kolkata doctor murder case
Protest over Kolkata doctor murder case | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Doctors stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

8/15
Ajit Doval in Sri Lanka
Ajit Doval in Sri Lanka | Photo: PTI

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe during a meeting, in Sri Lanka.

9/15
Crystal Companys helicopter falls in Kedarnath
Crystal Company's helicopter falls in Kedarnath | Photo: PTI

A Crystal Company's helicopter that had met with an accident and was being taken to the Gauchar airstrip by Indian Army's MI-17 helicopter, falls down after losing its balance, at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district.

10/15
Bangladesh students engage in relief work for flood victims
Bangladesh students engage in relief work for flood victims | Photo: PTI

Students after playing a role in people’s uprising, engage in collection and sending of relief materials for flood victims in Bangladesh.

11/15
FIS Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup
FIS Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup | Photo: AP/PTI

Cameron Spalding from Canada competes in the qualification for the FIS Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup during the Winter Games at Cardrona, in the South Island of New Zealand.

12/15
Amit Shah meets CV Ananda Bose
Amit Shah meets CV Ananda Bose | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, in New Delhi.

13/15
Felicitation of Indian shooting team in Delhi
Felicitation of Indian shooting team in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Paris Olympics bronze medalist shooter Sarabjot Singh being felicitated by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi and others during a felicitation ceremony of the Indian Olympic shooting team medalists and participants at the Paris Olympics 2024 by the National Rifle Association of India, in New Delhi.

14/15
UP Police Recruitment Exam 2024
UP Police Recruitment Exam 2024 | Photo: PTI

Students jostle to board a bus at a stand after appearing for the UP police recruitment exam, in Kanpur.

15/15
BJP protest against Kolkata rape-murder case
BJP protest against Kolkata rape-murder case | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

BJP leaders Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul with BJP Mahila Morcha activists during a protest march to West Bengal Commission for Women against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Atkinson Stars As ENG On Track For Series Sweep - In Pics
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: PAK Drop Anchor After Losing Abdullah Shafique Early
  3. Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Named In India Under-19 Squad For Australia One-Day, Red-Ball Series
  4. Sai Sudharsan Completes Maiden County Hundred For Surrey With A Six - Watch
  5. BCCI May Review Impact Player, Two Bouncer Rules Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Seeking Big Improvement
  2. Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Luton Town, EFL Championship: Cifuentes Says 3 Moments Sealed Win
  3. Manchester United Sign Manuel Ugarte, Scott Mctominay Departs For Napoli
  4. Arsenal's New Signing Mikel Merino Set To Miss Several Weeks With Shoulder Injury
  5. Inter Milan 4-0 Atalanta, Serie A: Marcus Thuram Runs Rampant In Statement Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
  2. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz's Surprising Loss To Botic Van De Zandschulp Raises Questions
  3. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Shakes Off Slow Start To Claim Comeback Win
  4. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  5. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rahul Gandhi Likely To Visit J&K On Sept 4 For Election Campaigning
  2. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border On Its 200th Day
  3. 'Need Faster Verdicts In Women Safety Cases': PM Modi At Supreme Court Event
  4. Haryana: Cow Vigilantes Lynch Migrant Worker In Haryana, 5 Held
  5. ‘Wolf Terror’ Makes Villagers In UP’s Bahraich Use Firecrackers At Night To Keep Wild Beasts Away
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  2. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  3. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  4. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  5. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
World News
  1. Gaza Blogger Medo Halimy, Who Shared Glimpses Of Daily Life In War, Killed In Israeli Airstrike
  2. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  3. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  4. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  5. US, Iraqi Forces Raid Targeting Islamic State Group Militants Kills 15 In Western Desert
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign