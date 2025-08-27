National

Day In Pics: August 27, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 27, 2025

Photo Webdesk
Vaishno Devi pilgrimage suspended due to heavy rainfall
Vaishno Devi pilgrimage suspended due to heavy rainfall | Photo: PTI

Deserted premises of the entry gate for the Vaishno Devi Temple after the ‘yatra’ was temporarily suspended following a landslide and heavy rainfall, at Katra, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Jan Sunwai at Delhi CMs residence
Jan Sunwai at Delhi CM's residence | Photo: PTI

Housekeeping workers of various schools wait outside as their representatives attend the 'Jan Sunwai', public hearing, at the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence at Jansewa Sadan, in New Delhi.

Rain in Jammu Tawi bridge damage
Tawi bridge damage | Photo: PTI

A car lies damaged amidst debris after a portion of a bridge was washed away, amid rise in the Tawi river water level due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu.

Army rescues people from a flooded village in Punjab
Army rescues people from a flooded village in Punjab | Photo: @adgpi on X via PTI

An Indian army helicopter flies above a building amid a rescue operation as the Ravi river flows in spate near Madhopur Headworks, at Madhopur, in Pathankot district, Punjab.

Bridge washes away amid flash floods in Jammu
Bridge washes away amid flash floods in Jammu | Photo: PTI

A portion of a bridge after being washed away, amid rise in the Tawi river water level due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu.

