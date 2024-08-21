Day In Pics: August 21, 2024

CISF DIG K Pratap Singh (C) with jawans inspects R G Kar Medical College and Hospital for their deployment for security pupose in view of protests over recent rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Imran Hussain meets Jammu and Kashmir AAP unit officials and workers to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections in the union territory, in Srinagar.
Police personnel deployed at the school in Badlapur a day after massive protests over alleged molestation of two school girls, in Thane district.
Bhim Army supporters block railway tracks in support of the Bharat Bandh call over the recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations, in Arrah.
A public square in a commercial area containing luxury hotels and other properties, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Delhi Minister Atishi speaks after the inauguration of the new academic block of the Government Co-Education Secondary School at Maidan Garhi, Chattarpur, in New Delhi.
Damaged road after massive landslide at Baluganj due to Monsoon rainfall, in Shimla.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with officials of Sun Pharma during a meeting, in Mumbai.
Doctors stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, outside Central Government Offices (CGO) complex, in Kolkata.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha and Manan Kumar Mishra after they filed nomination paper for Rajya Sabha election at Bihar Vidhan Sabha, in Patna.