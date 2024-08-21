National

Day In Pics: August 21, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 21, 2024

Security at RG Kar Medical College | Photo: PTI

CISF DIG K Pratap Singh (C) with jawans inspects R G Kar Medical College and Hospital for their deployment for security pupose in view of protests over recent rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

PM leaves for Poland
PM leaves for Poland | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Warsaw (Poland), in New Delhi.

AAP meeting in Srinagar
AAP meeting in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party leader Imran Hussain meets Jammu and Kashmir AAP unit officials and workers to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections in the union territory, in Srinagar.

Badlapur sexual abuse case: Security at Badlapur school
Badlapur sexual abuse case: Security at Badlapur school | Photo: PTI

Police personnel deployed at the school in Badlapur a day after massive protests over alleged molestation of two school girls, in Thane district.

Bharat Bandh: Protest in Arrah
Bharat Bandh: Protest in Arrah | Photo: PTI

Bhim Army supporters block railway tracks in support of the Bharat Bandh call over the recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations, in Arrah.

A public square in Dhaka
A public square in Dhaka | Photo: PTI/Kunal Dutt

A public square in a commercial area containing luxury hotels and other properties, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Atishi inaugurates a Gov schools academic block
Atishi inaugurates a Gov school's academic block | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister Atishi speaks after the inauguration of the new academic block of the Government Co-Education Secondary School at Maidan Garhi, Chattarpur, in New Delhi.

Landslide in Shimla
Landslide in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Damaged road after massive landslide at Baluganj due to Monsoon rainfall, in Shimla.

Bhagwant Mann in Mumbai
Bhagwant Mann in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with officials of Sun Pharma during a meeting, in Mumbai.

Protest over Kolkata trainee doctor murder
Protest over Kolkata trainee doctor murder | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Doctors stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, outside Central Government Offices (CGO) complex, in Kolkata.

Upendra Kushwaha and Manan Kumar Mishra file nominations
Upendra Kushwaha and Manan Kumar Mishra file nominations | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha and Manan Kumar Mishra after they filed nomination paper for Rajya Sabha election at Bihar Vidhan Sabha, in Patna.

