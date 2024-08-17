Day In Pics: August 17, 2024

Flames out after vehicles were set on fire during violence erupted after a student was allegedly stabbed by his classmate at a government school, in the Rajasthan's Udaipur.
Patna Women's College students during a silent protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata based trainee doctor, in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit through video conferencing, in New Delhi.
A CCTV footage shows a woman, who was on the verge of falling into the sea from Atal Setu, being saved by a cab driver and police personnel, in Mumbai.
Artists during the 'Kalasah Yatra' in the 'Shravan' month, in Jaipur.
A patient being shifted as doctors and staff of RML Hospital protest demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in New Delhi.
Women devotees carry holy water as they take part in the 'Kalash Yatra' during 'Shravan' month, in Jaipur.
Staffers outside the Lucknow Airport after the alleged leakage of fluorine gas that caused chaos in the area.
Widows display Rakhis, made by them, that will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Vrindavan.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath, during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Students stand around a huge 'Rakhi' made by him, during Raksha Bandhan celebrations, in Nagpur.
ABVP activists stage a protest against West Bengal's TMC government demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in New Delhi.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar along with other cabinet members addresses a press conference, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
People gather after coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh.