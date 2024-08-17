National

Day In Pics: August 17, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 17, 2024

Violence after student stabbed by classmate | Photo: PTI

Flames out after vehicles were set on fire during violence erupted after a student was allegedly stabbed by his classmate at a government school, in the Rajasthan's Udaipur.

2/14
Students protest in Patna
Students protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

Patna Women's College students during a silent protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata based trainee doctor, in Patna.

3/14
3rd Voice of Global South Summit
3rd Voice of Global South Summit | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit through video conferencing, in New Delhi.

4/14
Woman saved by cab driver, cops at Atal Setu
Woman saved by cab driver, cops at Atal Setu | Photo: PTI

A CCTV footage shows a woman, who was on the verge of falling into the sea from Atal Setu, being saved by a cab driver and police personnel, in Mumbai.

5/14
Kalash Yatra in Jaipur
Kalash Yatra in Jaipur | Photo: PTI

Artists during the 'Kalasah Yatra' in the 'Shravan' month, in Jaipur.

6/14
Doctors protest in New Delhi
Doctors protest in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

A patient being shifted as doctors and staff of RML Hospital protest demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in New Delhi.

7/14
Kalash Yatra in Jaipur
Kalash Yatra in Jaipur | Photo: PTI

Women devotees carry holy water as they take part in the 'Kalash Yatra' during 'Shravan' month, in Jaipur.

8/14
Fluorine gas leakage at Lucknow Airport
Fluorine gas leakage at Lucknow Airport | Photo: PTI

Staffers outside the Lucknow Airport after the alleged leakage of fluorine gas that caused chaos in the area.

9/14
Rakhis being sent to PM Modi by widows
Rakhis being sent to PM Modi by widows | Photo: PTI

Widows display Rakhis, made by them, that will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Vrindavan.

10/14
Nirmala Sitharaman meets Gita Gopinath
Nirmala Sitharaman meets Gita Gopinath | Photo: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath, during a meeting, in New Delhi.

11/14
Raksha Bandhan celebrations
Raksha Bandhan celebrations | Photo: PTI

Students stand around a huge 'Rakhi' made by him, during Raksha Bandhan celebrations, in Nagpur.

12/14
ABVP protest in Delhi
ABVP protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI

ABVP activists stage a protest against West Bengal's TMC government demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in New Delhi.

13/14
D K Shivakumar press conference
D K Shivakumar press conference | Photo: PTI/CORR

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar along with other cabinet members addresses a press conference, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

14/14
Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur
Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur | Photo: PTI

People gather after coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh.

