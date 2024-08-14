National

Day In Pics: August 14, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 14, 2024

Independence day eve Photo: PTI

A student with her face painted participates in a programme on the eve of Independence Day, in Moradabad.

1/13
Felicitation ceremony of PR Sreejesh
Felicitation ceremony of PR Sreejesh Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Paris Olympics bronze medallist hockey player PR Sreejesh being felicitated by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey (right) and others during a ceremony, in New Delhi.

2/13
Security ahead of Independence Day in Delhi
Security ahead of Independence Day in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Security personnel at the Red Fort premises ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.

3/13
Weather: Floods in Patna
Weather: Floods in Patna Photo: PTI

A view of an area flooded with the swollen Ganga river water after heavy rainfall, in Patna

4/13
Felicitation ceremony of PR Sreejesh
Felicitation ceremony of PR Sreejesh Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Paris Olympics bronze medallist hockey player PR Sreejesh with his teammates and staff during a felicitation ceremony by Hockey India, in New Delhi. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey is also seen.

5/13
Protest over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh
Protest over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh Photo: PTI

Members of Bharat Vikas Parishad stage a protest over the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, in Bikaner.

6/13
Chhari Mubarak at Amareshwar Temple
Chhari Mubarak at Amareshwar Temple Photo: PTI

'Sadhus' carrying 'Chhari Mubarak', the holy mace of Lord Shiva, leave for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, at Amareshwar Temple in Srinagar.

7/13
MDMK protest against union budget
MDMK protest against union budget Photo: PTI

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko addresses party workers during a protest against the central government over the Union Budget 2024-25, in Chennai.

8/13
Prez Murmu at Amrit Udyan opening
Prez Murmu at Amrit Udyan opening Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu during the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. The Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from August 16 to September 15.

9/13
Encounter in Doda
Encounter in Doda Photo: PTI

An Army vehicle near the site of an encounter between security forces and militants, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. At least an Army captain and four terrorists have been killed in the encounter, according to officials.

10/13
Doctors protest at IGIMS in Patna
Doctor's protest at IGIMS in Patna Photo: PTI

Doctors at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata, in Patna.

11/13
Aftermath of Dashama festival
Aftermath of Dashama festival Photo: PTI

Artisans carry idols of Hindu goddess Dashama, left by devotees on the banks of the Sabarmati river, a day after the 'Dashama' festival, in Ahmedabad.

12/13
Independence Day shopping
Independence Day shopping Photo: PTI

A woman shows Indian flag lapel pin as she purchases it from a shop ahead of Independence Day, in Chikkamagaluru.

13/13
Teej celebration in Amritsar
Teej celebration in Amritsar Photo: PTI

College students and teachers wearing traditional Punjabi attire dancs as they celebrate the 'Teej' festival, in Amritsar.

