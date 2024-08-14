Day In Pics: August 14, 2024

A student with her face painted participates in a programme on the eve of Independence Day, in Moradabad.
Paris Olympics bronze medallist hockey player PR Sreejesh being felicitated by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey (right) and others during a ceremony, in New Delhi.
Security personnel at the Red Fort premises ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
A view of an area flooded with the swollen Ganga river water after heavy rainfall, in Patna
Paris Olympics bronze medallist hockey player PR Sreejesh with his teammates and staff during a felicitation ceremony by Hockey India, in New Delhi. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey is also seen.
Members of Bharat Vikas Parishad stage a protest over the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, in Bikaner.
'Sadhus' carrying 'Chhari Mubarak', the holy mace of Lord Shiva, leave for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, at Amareshwar Temple in Srinagar.
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko addresses party workers during a protest against the central government over the Union Budget 2024-25, in Chennai.
President Droupadi Murmu during the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. The Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from August 16 to September 15.
An Army vehicle near the site of an encounter between security forces and militants, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. At least an Army captain and four terrorists have been killed in the encounter, according to officials.
Doctors at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata, in Patna.
Artisans carry idols of Hindu goddess Dashama, left by devotees on the banks of the Sabarmati river, a day after the 'Dashama' festival, in Ahmedabad.
A woman shows Indian flag lapel pin as she purchases it from a shop ahead of Independence Day, in Chikkamagaluru.
College students and teachers wearing traditional Punjabi attire dancs as they celebrate the 'Teej' festival, in Amritsar.