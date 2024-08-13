National

Day In Pics: August 13, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 13, 2024

Protest in Kolkata Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Sangrami Joutha Mancha activists participate in a torch rally to protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata and demanding capital punishment of culprits, in Kolkata.

Independence day preps
Independence day preps Photo: PTI

Students with their faces painted ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Chennai.

Manish Sisodia visits Delhi school
Manish Sisodia visits Delhi school Photo: PTI

Former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia interacts with a student at a school, West Vinod Nagar, in New Delhi.

Demolition drive in Delhis Bhalswa
Demolition drive in Delhi's Bhalswa Photo: PTI

Residents gather near a bulldozer as they try to stop a demolition drive by the MCD, in Bhalswa area of New Delhi.

Aman Sehrawat arrives at Delhi airport
Aman Sehrawat arrives at Delhi airport Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Paris Olympics Bronze medallist Indian Wrestler Aman Sehrawat being welcomed upon his arrival at the Delhi Airport.

Hockey team arrives at Delhi airport
Hockey team arrives at Delhi airport Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Paris Olympics Bronze medallist Indian Hockey player PR Sreejesh along with his teammates upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Doctors stage a demonstration against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata at King George's Medical University (KGMU), in Lucknow.

Har Ghar Tiranga rally in Hyderabad
Har Ghar Tiranga rally in Hyderabad Photo: PTI

People take part in a rally organised by BJP Minority Morcha under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day, at Charminar, in Hyderabad.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Patna
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Patna Photo: PTI

Patna Legislative Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, state BJP President Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad take part in a rally under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, in Patna.

Tiranga rally in Srinagar
Tiranga rally in Srinagar Photo: PTI/S Irfan

CRPF personnel take part in a 'Tiranga' rally at the banks of Dal Lake, in Srinagar.

BJYM protest in Jammu
BJYM protest in Jammu Photo: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members shout slogans during a protest against the alleged derogatory statement of National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah over Indian Army, in Jammu.

Demolition drive in Bhalaswa Pump House
Demolition drive in Bhalaswa Pump House Photo: PTI

Police personnel remove stones placed by residents on a road to stop demolition drive conducted by MCD, near Bhalaswa Pump House in New Delhi.

Angry Young Men trailer launch
'Angry Young Men' trailer launch Photo: PTI

Bollywood screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar, film producer and screenwriter Salim Khan, actor Salman Khan and Director Zoya Akhtar attend the trailer launch of their upcoming Prime Video series ‘Angry Young Men’, in Mumbai.

Angry Young Men trailer launch
'Angry Young Men' trailer launch Photo: PTI

Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Director and screenwriter Zoya Akhtar attend the trailer launch of their upcoming Prime Video series ‘Angry Young Men’, in Mumbai.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Photo: PTI

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with actor Rani Mukerji and Director Karan Johar promoting the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, in Canberra.

