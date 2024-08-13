Day In Pics: August 13, 2024

Sangrami Joutha Mancha activists participate in a torch rally to protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata and demanding capital punishment of culprits, in Kolkata.
Students with their faces painted ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Chennai.
Former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia interacts with a student at a school, West Vinod Nagar, in New Delhi.
Residents gather near a bulldozer as they try to stop a demolition drive by the MCD, in Bhalswa area of New Delhi.
Paris Olympics Bronze medallist Indian Wrestler Aman Sehrawat being welcomed upon his arrival at the Delhi Airport.
Paris Olympics Bronze medallist Indian Hockey player PR Sreejesh along with his teammates upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.
Doctors stage a demonstration against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata at King George's Medical University (KGMU), in Lucknow.
People take part in a rally organised by BJP Minority Morcha under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day, at Charminar, in Hyderabad.
Patna Legislative Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, state BJP President Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad take part in a rally under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, in Patna.
CRPF personnel take part in a 'Tiranga' rally at the banks of Dal Lake, in Srinagar.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members shout slogans during a protest against the alleged derogatory statement of National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah over Indian Army, in Jammu.
Police personnel remove stones placed by residents on a road to stop demolition drive conducted by MCD, near Bhalaswa Pump House in New Delhi.
Bollywood screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar, film producer and screenwriter Salim Khan, actor Salman Khan and Director Zoya Akhtar attend the trailer launch of their upcoming Prime Video series ‘Angry Young Men’, in Mumbai.
Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Director and screenwriter Zoya Akhtar attend the trailer launch of their upcoming Prime Video series ‘Angry Young Men’, in Mumbai.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with actor Rani Mukerji and Director Karan Johar promoting the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, in Canberra.