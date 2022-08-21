Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Iqbal Kaskar Hospitalised In Mumbai After Chest Pain Complaint

Iqbal Kaskar was rushed to the hospital on Saturday from the Taloja jail in neighboring Navi Mumbai and is undergoing treatment in the medical facility's cardiac department.

Iqbal Kaskar, underworld don Dawood Ibrahims brother
Iqbal Kaskar, underworld don Dawood Ibrahims brother PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 11:56 am

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's jailed brother Iqbal Kaskar was admitted to the government-run J J Hospital in Mumbai after complaint of chest pain, an official said on Sunday. 

Kaskar was rushed to the hospital on Saturday from the Taloja jail in neighboring Navi Mumbai and is undergoing treatment in the medical facility's cardiac department, the official said. 

Related stories

Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s Brother Iqbal Kaskar Remanded In NCB Custody

Dawood Ibrahim’s Brother Iqbal Kaskar Detained By NCB Mumbai In Drugs Case

MCOCA Invoked Against Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Iqbal Kaskar, Shakeel In Extortion Case

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Kaskar in February this year in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED had taken him in custody from the Taloja jail where he was lodged in connection with multiple extortion cases registered against him. He had later been remanded in judicial custody. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Fugitive Gangster Dawood Ibrahim Iqbal Kaskar Government-run J J Hospital Taloja Jail Medical Facility's Cardiac Department Money Laundering Case The Enforcement Directorate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Telugu Film 'Karthikeya 2' Rules Hindi Box Office Leaving 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Dobaaraa' Behind

Telugu Film 'Karthikeya 2' Rules Hindi Box Office Leaving 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Dobaaraa' Behind

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?